Transfer of sessions judge: Kerala HC extends stay

KOCHI: A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday extended by two weeks its stay on the transfer of Kozhikode Principal District and Sessions Judge S Krishna Kumar, who made controversial ‘sexually provocative dress’ remarks, as Presiding Officer of the Kollam labour court.

The bench passed the order when an appeal filed by the judge challenging a single judge’s order rejecting his plea against the transfer came up for hearing. The bench adjourned to October 11 the hearing as the counsel for the HC Registrar sought time to file an affidavit in response to the petition.

In a controversial observation made while granting anticipatory bail to writer Civic Chandran in a case, the judge had said that sexual harassment offence would not stand when the woman was wearing “sexually provocative dress”.

