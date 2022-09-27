Home Cities Kochi

Transfer of sessions judge: Kerala HC extends stay

The bench passed the order when an appeal filed by the judge challenging a single judge’s order rejecting his plea against the transfer came up for hearing.

Published: 27th September 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A division bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday extended by two weeks its stay on the transfer of Kozhikode Principal District and Sessions Judge S Krishna Kumar, who made controversial ‘sexually provocative dress’ remarks, as Presiding Officer of the Kollam labour court.

The bench passed the order when an appeal filed by the judge challenging a single judge’s order rejecting his plea against the transfer came up for hearing. The bench adjourned to October 11 the hearing as the counsel for the HC Registrar sought time to file an affidavit in response to the petition.

In a controversial observation made while granting anticipatory bail to writer Civic Chandran in a case, the judge had said that sexual harassment offence would not stand when the woman was wearing “sexually provocative dress”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. (Photo | Twitter, @fmnews_india)
HC restrains AAP, its leaders from levelling defamatory allegations against LG Saxena
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court live-streams constitution bench proceedings
Police on Tuesday launched operation against the Popular Front of India in various districts of the state. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Several PFI activists arrested in NIA round two raids across states
Congress party's Jaipur jeopardy: In this file image Rahul Gandhi waves to the crowd as Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot looks on during a rally. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rebellion puts question mark on Gehlot's future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp