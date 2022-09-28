Home Cities Kochi

Kathakali Kalakendram to celebrate golden jubilee

By Ganesh Neelakantan
Express News Service

KOCHI: A wide variety of programmes and the presence of a number of top-notch artists from across the state will be the standout attraction at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Tripunithura Kathakali Kendram, to be held at the Kalikkotta Palace from October 7 to 9.

Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi chairman Mattannur Sankarankutty will inaugurate the celebrations on October 7 and Cultural Minister V N Vasavan the cultural meeting on the concluding day. Kalamandalam Gopi will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Kathakali artists including Sadanam Krishnankutty, Kalamandalam Balasubramanian, Kottakkal Devadas, Kalamandalam Pradeep, Pesappilly Rajeevan, Kalamandalam Krishnadas, Kottakkal Ravi, Kottakkal Narayanan, Pathiyoor Sankarankutty and Kottakkal Madhu will perform as Nivathakavachakalakeyavadham and Dakshayagam attakkathas will be staged on October 8 and 9, respectively.

Mohniyattakachery by Kalamandalam Veena Warrier, Nangiar Koothu by Usha Nangiar and Pavakathakali by Natanakairali Irinjalakuda will also be held.

“Tripunithura Kathakali Kendram has achieved the feat of organising kathakali monthly all through these years except for the break induced due to the lockdown restrictions at the time of Covid. Even at that time, we used to hold programmes online,” said the Kendram’s secretary Haripriya Namboodiri.

“We’ve more than 300 members and thanks to the corporate social responsibility funds from various companies, we have been able to scale up our programmes in recent years. We’ve also been hosting the annual programmes under the title ‘Rasaranjanam’. As part of ensuring stage for aspiring performers, we’ve been organising Vediparichayam since a few months ago. It has proved effective and we plan to continue that,” added Haripriya.

PROGRAMME SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

  • Keli, 5pm

Vellinezhi Anand, Mattannoor Srikanth, Sadanam Bharatharajan, Thiruvankulam Ranjith, etc 

  • Inaugural meeting, 6pm
  • Inauguration: Mattannoor Sankarankutty
  • Thodayam, Purappad, 7pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

  • Cholliyattam by Peesappilly Rajeevan and team, 10am
  • Pavakathakali by Natanakairali, Irinjalakuda, 12noon
  • Mohiniyattakacheri, Kalamandalam Veena Warrier, 2.30pm
  • Kathakali, Nivathakavachakalakeyavadham, 4pm

(Sadanam Krishnankutty, Kalamandalam Pradeep, Kottakkal Narayanan, Kalamandalam Unnikrishnan, Kottakkal Ravi, etc)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

  • Nalvazhikal (honouring of yesteryear administrators), 10am
  • Nangiarkoothu, Usha Nangiar, 11.30am
  • Sangeethasamanvayam, 2.30pm

(Deepa Palanad, Meera Rammohan, Sadanam Jyothishbabu, Sadanam Saikumar, etc)
Cultural meeting and presentation of awards, inauguration by Cultural Affairs Minister V N Vasavan, 4pm

  • Kathakali, Dakshayagam, 6pm

(Kalamandalam Balasubramanian, Kottakkal Devadas, Pathiyoor Sankarankutty, Kalamandalam Krishnadas, etc)
 

