Home Cities Kochi

Chess champ Mohammed Salih’s job hunt in dark

Mohammed Salih, a visually impaired chess player, is struggling financially all the while winning 
several accolades

Published: 29th September 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: When a hereditary disease pushed Mohammed Salih into oblivion, the love and passion to play chess became a light in his life. At 38, the Kozhikode native is a blind chess champion with several national and international level appreciation and prizes in his kitty. 

The self-taught chess player won a silver medal in the 3rd Asian Para Games, 2018, held in Indonesia and organised by the Asian Paralympic committee. A graduate in English literature and language, Salih found chess when he came across the game when he was studying at Rahmania Higher Secondary School For Handicapped in Kozhikode. He was just 12 at the time. He now has 25 years of expertise in playing chess.

“My passion for the game and participating in several small and big championships moulded me as a chess player. Chess is the only game where the rules and method of playing are equal for all, including the disabled. And in the world of chess, I never feel different from others,” says Salih.

“I am the first blind chess player from the state to receive a rating in FIDE by competing with sighted players,” says Salih, who was also the captain of the Kerala Blind Chess Team in 2008. His team emerged second at the National Blind Team Chess Tournament organised by the All India Chess Federation for the Blind (AICFB) that year.

Salih, former president of Kerala Chess Association for Blind, is looking forward to the upcoming state, south Indian and national chess tournaments. Though he does not have a dream opponent, Salih’s goal is to own a grandmaster title. 

However, appreciation alone does not help sustain the life of his family of three children and wife. The lone breadwinner is now knocking on doors for a job. “I was honoured in the presence of the Prime Minister when I won the silver medal in Asian Para Games in 2018 and was awarded `15 lakh. The prize money was a boon for me. I was able to settle my financial dues and find a proper shelter for my family, including my visually impaired daughter”.

However, Salih says, the state government has not considered his achievements nor has conveyed a congratulatory message on his efforts. “Kerala government facilitated Olympics winners recently. Malayali winners even receive sports quota jobs. I have also won similar accolades in chess. I have approached even the Chief Minister and other officials with all the documents. But my requests for a job are being declined. The government claims that they are disabled friendly but why are people like me being ignored,” he asks.

Salih hopes a job would help his family and support professional coaching. “It would also be great if kind hearts can sponsor me financially. My efforts are not just personal. I want to inspire other visual challenged people,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp