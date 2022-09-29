Chess champ Mohammed Salih’s job hunt in dark

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When a hereditary disease pushed Mohammed Salih into oblivion, the love and passion to play chess became a light in his life. At 38, the Kozhikode native is a blind chess champion with several national and international level appreciation and prizes in his kitty.

The self-taught chess player won a silver medal in the 3rd Asian Para Games, 2018, held in Indonesia and organised by the Asian Paralympic committee. A graduate in English literature and language, Salih found chess when he came across the game when he was studying at Rahmania Higher Secondary School For Handicapped in Kozhikode. He was just 12 at the time. He now has 25 years of expertise in playing chess.

“My passion for the game and participating in several small and big championships moulded me as a chess player. Chess is the only game where the rules and method of playing are equal for all, including the disabled. And in the world of chess, I never feel different from others,” says Salih.

“I am the first blind chess player from the state to receive a rating in FIDE by competing with sighted players,” says Salih, who was also the captain of the Kerala Blind Chess Team in 2008. His team emerged second at the National Blind Team Chess Tournament organised by the All India Chess Federation for the Blind (AICFB) that year.

Salih, former president of Kerala Chess Association for Blind, is looking forward to the upcoming state, south Indian and national chess tournaments. Though he does not have a dream opponent, Salih’s goal is to own a grandmaster title.

However, appreciation alone does not help sustain the life of his family of three children and wife. The lone breadwinner is now knocking on doors for a job. “I was honoured in the presence of the Prime Minister when I won the silver medal in Asian Para Games in 2018 and was awarded `15 lakh. The prize money was a boon for me. I was able to settle my financial dues and find a proper shelter for my family, including my visually impaired daughter”.

However, Salih says, the state government has not considered his achievements nor has conveyed a congratulatory message on his efforts. “Kerala government facilitated Olympics winners recently. Malayali winners even receive sports quota jobs. I have also won similar accolades in chess. I have approached even the Chief Minister and other officials with all the documents. But my requests for a job are being declined. The government claims that they are disabled friendly but why are people like me being ignored,” he asks.

Salih hopes a job would help his family and support professional coaching. “It would also be great if kind hearts can sponsor me financially. My efforts are not just personal. I want to inspire other visual challenged people,” he says.

KOCHI: When a hereditary disease pushed Mohammed Salih into oblivion, the love and passion to play chess became a light in his life. At 38, the Kozhikode native is a blind chess champion with several national and international level appreciation and prizes in his kitty. The self-taught chess player won a silver medal in the 3rd Asian Para Games, 2018, held in Indonesia and organised by the Asian Paralympic committee. A graduate in English literature and language, Salih found chess when he came across the game when he was studying at Rahmania Higher Secondary School For Handicapped in Kozhikode. He was just 12 at the time. He now has 25 years of expertise in playing chess. “My passion for the game and participating in several small and big championships moulded me as a chess player. Chess is the only game where the rules and method of playing are equal for all, including the disabled. And in the world of chess, I never feel different from others,” says Salih. “I am the first blind chess player from the state to receive a rating in FIDE by competing with sighted players,” says Salih, who was also the captain of the Kerala Blind Chess Team in 2008. His team emerged second at the National Blind Team Chess Tournament organised by the All India Chess Federation for the Blind (AICFB) that year. Salih, former president of Kerala Chess Association for Blind, is looking forward to the upcoming state, south Indian and national chess tournaments. Though he does not have a dream opponent, Salih’s goal is to own a grandmaster title. However, appreciation alone does not help sustain the life of his family of three children and wife. The lone breadwinner is now knocking on doors for a job. “I was honoured in the presence of the Prime Minister when I won the silver medal in Asian Para Games in 2018 and was awarded `15 lakh. The prize money was a boon for me. I was able to settle my financial dues and find a proper shelter for my family, including my visually impaired daughter”. However, Salih says, the state government has not considered his achievements nor has conveyed a congratulatory message on his efforts. “Kerala government facilitated Olympics winners recently. Malayali winners even receive sports quota jobs. I have also won similar accolades in chess. I have approached even the Chief Minister and other officials with all the documents. But my requests for a job are being declined. The government claims that they are disabled friendly but why are people like me being ignored,” he asks. Salih hopes a job would help his family and support professional coaching. “It would also be great if kind hearts can sponsor me financially. My efforts are not just personal. I want to inspire other visual challenged people,” he says.