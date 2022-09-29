Home Cities Kochi

CPM, Congress should stop backing terror groups: Swami Bhadrananda

He said the Kerala government had incarcerated him in the jail for 59 days in 2016 for filing a complaint against the PFI.

Swami Bhadrananda (Image Courtesy: Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CPM and Congress should end hypocrisy and realise that Kerala is the hotspot of terrorism in the country, Swami Bhadrananda has said. Both the UDF and the LDF should stop helping extremist organisations overtly and covertly, he told media persons at the Ernakulam Press Club on Wednesday.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan are demanding a ban on the RSS. “They are comparing the RSS, a nationalist organisation, with an extremist group. Both these leaders have won elections with the support of RSS. The Popular Front of India (PFI) had hatched a conspiracy to eliminate the prime minister, but both the fronts are dismissing it as a communal issue. If the leaders have any concern for the welfare of the public, they should change their strategy,”said Bhadrananda.

He said the Kerala government had incarcerated him in the jail for 59 days in 2016 for filing a complaint against the PFI. However, the governments in Karnataka and Delhi acted promptly on his complaint which led to the nationwide raids and ban. Bhadrananda alleged the Popular Front workers have sneaked into the CPM and the Congress which is a threat to the state.

