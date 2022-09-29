Home Cities Kochi

Exhibitors plan big budget films to bring viewers back to theatres

The Covid pandemic and then the onslaught of the over-the-top (OTT) platforms saw film exhibitors incurring a huge loss.

Published: 29th September 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

cinema hall, theatre, theater, film screen

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Covid pandemic and then the onslaught of the over-the-top (OTT) platforms saw film exhibitors incurring a huge loss. From the time when the films set the cash registers at the theatres ringing, things changed to surviving becoming hard for them. However, things seem to be turning around with the producers and exhibitors joining hands to attract the audience back to the theatres. It has been decided to produce big-budget films.

“The films that are being produced of late aren’t suited for a theatre. They are based on a single thread and have no side plots or stories to tell. They are more suited for viewing on the television,” said Sumesh Joseph Manarkattu, general secretary, Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK). According to him, post Covid, it is seen that only big budget movies are able to attract the audience, especially families, back to theatres.

“Films like RRR, KGF and Pushpa saw people pouring into theatres. However, in Kerala, a single producer alone doesn’t have the capacity to fund such huge projects. It is at this juncture that producers like Anto Joseph, Listin Stephen along with another producer have come together to produce a big-budget film. The shooting of the movie has gone on the floor and has an impressive line-up of young actors like Asif Ali,” he said. As per the decision made by the producers, more such movies will be made to bring people back to theatres, he added.

Sumesh said, “The matter was discussed in the executive meeting of the producers’ organisation. In the meeting, producer M Renjith put forth the need to make films that have a wide plot with twists and turns including a lot of characters like that in the past instead of one that hangs on a single thread from the start to the finish.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp