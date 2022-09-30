Dad throws girl into Periyar river, jumps to end life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A man allegedly killed his six-year-old daughter by throwing her into the Periyar before ending his life by jumping in the same river at Aluva on Thursday. The police said Laiju M C, 46, of Nedumbassery reached the Marthandavarma Bridge along with daughter Arya Nanda around 11.30am and jumped into the river holding her onto his chest.

While Laiju’s body was found two hours later, the girl’s body could be recovered only at 4.30pm, due to strong undercurrent. Police said Laiju, who was a businessman, had faced financial issues and that it might have forced him to take the extreme step.

“Laiju had sent a message to his brother-in-law about his decision to end life just a few hours before the incident. He also took his daughter along with him saying he would drop her at school. The brother-in-law felt something suspicious and lodged a complaint. We searched, but couldn’t trace him,” said a police officer with Chengamanad police.

“Laiju was living with his father, mother and two children. His wife Savitha works in Dubai as a beautician. We are not sure if there was any issues other than financial crisis that led to the incident,” the officer said.

The police said local residents, who had found the father and daughter wandering in the area, informed the police first, and the fire and rescue department later. They also recovered the girl’s schoolbag from the bridge. The fire and rescue services personnel started the search straightaway.

SAVITHA HAD TOUCHED DOWN AT AIRPORT

Savitha had touched down at the Kochi airport two hours before Laiju jumped into the river holding their daughter, but came to know about it only later. “Her plan was to reach home next month to celebrate their son’s birthday. But her father developed health issues and so, she advanced her journey. Though Laiju informed Savitha that he would be present at the airport to receive her, he didn’t turn up. Savitha came to know about the incident when she reached home,” said an officer.

