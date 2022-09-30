Prime accused in Rajesh MR’s murder held from Mysuru

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police probing the murder of a youth following a brawl at a music event in the wee hours of Sunday at Kaloor arrested the prime accused on Thursday. Muhammad Hussain, 24, of Kasaragod was nabbed by the police team with the assistance of Karnataka police from Mysuru.

Rajesh M R, 27, of Panayapilly in Palluruthy was stabbed by Hussain around 12.15am on Sunday near the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. Rajesh was an employee of an event management company which organised the music programme at the open ground near the stadium on Saturday night.

During the event, Hussain was found misbehaving with a woman and Rajesh and colleagues intervened. Hussain and his friend were forced to leave the place. Later, Hussain and friend Abhishek John returned to the venue and the former stabbed Rajesh who succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

“After stabbing Rajesh, he and Abhishek reached the apartment in Aluva. A Kothamanagalam native dropped Hussain at the Kerala-Karnataka border,” a police official said. Though the Wayanad police had been in search of the accused following an alert by the Kochi City police, he managed to cross the border. “With the help of the Karnataka police, we tracked him down and brought him to Kochi,” the official said.

The police have arraigned Hasan’s twin brother Hussain and two others as accused for helping him abscond. “He was involved in drug cases in Kasaragod and Kochi. We are trying to recover the knife used for the murder. We will approach the court seek his custody soon,” he added.

