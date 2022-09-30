Home Cities Kochi

Prime accused in Rajesh MR’s murder held from Mysuru

During the event, Hussain was found misbehaving with a woman and Rajesh and colleagues intervened.

Published: 30th September 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Rajesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police probing the murder of a youth following a brawl at a music event in the wee hours of Sunday at Kaloor arrested the prime accused on Thursday. Muhammad Hussain, 24, of Kasaragod was nabbed by the police team with the assistance of Karnataka police from Mysuru.

Rajesh M R, 27, of Panayapilly in Palluruthy was stabbed by Hussain around 12.15am on Sunday near the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. Rajesh was an employee of an event management company which organised the music programme at the open ground near the stadium on Saturday night.

During the event, Hussain was found misbehaving with a woman and Rajesh and colleagues intervened. Hussain and his friend were forced to leave the place. Later, Hussain and friend Abhishek John returned to the venue and the former stabbed Rajesh who succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

“After stabbing Rajesh, he and Abhishek reached the apartment in Aluva. A Kothamanagalam native dropped Hussain at the Kerala-Karnataka border,” a police official said. Though the Wayanad police had been in search of the accused following an alert by the Kochi City police, he managed to cross the border. “With the help of the Karnataka police, we tracked him down and brought him to Kochi,” the  official said.
The police have arraigned Hasan’s twin brother Hussain and two others as accused for helping him abscond. “He was involved in drug cases in Kasaragod and Kochi. We are trying to recover the knife used for the murder. We will approach the court seek his custody soon,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp