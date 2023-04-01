Home Cities Kochi

Authorities sat on many proposals to prevent fire at Brahmapuram dumpyard

The matter was resolved only after the intervention of the Kerala High Court following the fire.

Published: 01st April 2023 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Brahmapuram waste management plant

Brahmapuram waste management plant

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Authorities sat on numerous proposals to prevent frequent fires at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, stated a report filed by Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethu Raman to Kerala Chief Secretary. The fire that started on March 2 could have been easily suppressed if the hydrants were functional.

The police report claims that the Director General of the Fire Force, in her inspection report following a fire on March 5, 2021, had instructed the Fire and Rescue Services to conduct a weekly inspection at the plant and regular visits by safety beat officers. Beat officer Prasad visited the plant on January 14 and February 13, 2023.

“It seems Fire Force has submitted several reports alerting about repeated fires, inadequate infrastructure and the lack of preparedness. PWD Town Planning Assistant Engineer Shibu KA said a comprehensive plan for the firefighting was submitted before authorities, and due to insufficient funds, only a limited firefighting system could be established,” the report stated.  

As the plant is located along the Kadambrayar river, adequate water supply is guaranteed for suppressing fire, but there is no water tank to store water. An 80 HP motor is installed for pumping water from the river. “On the crucial day of fire occurrence, the fire hydrants were not working. Waste dumped into the river got into the pump, and the foot valve of the motor and hydrants could not be put to use to extinguish the fire,” stated the report. 

The bio-mining company claimed that they gave an application to Kochi Corporation for electrical connection, but it was never extended to them, resulting in increased cost of bio-mining and a dysfunctional firefighting system.

However, Kochi Corporation maintained that it is the responsibility of the company to install the transformer. The matter was resolved only after the intervention of the Kerala High Court following the fire.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brahmapuram waste treatment plant K Sethu Raman Kerala Chief Secretary
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp