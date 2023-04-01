Authorities sat on many proposals to prevent fire at Brahmapuram dumpyard

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Authorities sat on numerous proposals to prevent frequent fires at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant, stated a report filed by Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethu Raman to Kerala Chief Secretary. The fire that started on March 2 could have been easily suppressed if the hydrants were functional.

The police report claims that the Director General of the Fire Force, in her inspection report following a fire on March 5, 2021, had instructed the Fire and Rescue Services to conduct a weekly inspection at the plant and regular visits by safety beat officers. Beat officer Prasad visited the plant on January 14 and February 13, 2023.

“It seems Fire Force has submitted several reports alerting about repeated fires, inadequate infrastructure and the lack of preparedness. PWD Town Planning Assistant Engineer Shibu KA said a comprehensive plan for the firefighting was submitted before authorities, and due to insufficient funds, only a limited firefighting system could be established,” the report stated.

As the plant is located along the Kadambrayar river, adequate water supply is guaranteed for suppressing fire, but there is no water tank to store water. An 80 HP motor is installed for pumping water from the river. “On the crucial day of fire occurrence, the fire hydrants were not working. Waste dumped into the river got into the pump, and the foot valve of the motor and hydrants could not be put to use to extinguish the fire,” stated the report.

The bio-mining company claimed that they gave an application to Kochi Corporation for electrical connection, but it was never extended to them, resulting in increased cost of bio-mining and a dysfunctional firefighting system.

However, Kochi Corporation maintained that it is the responsibility of the company to install the transformer. The matter was resolved only after the intervention of the Kerala High Court following the fire.

