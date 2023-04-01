CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate govt’s second-anniversary fete on April 1

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second-anniversary celebrations of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government will commence with a grand public meeting at Marine Drive in Kochi on Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the public meeting at 7 pm. He will also inaugurate a week-long exhibition highlighting the developmental and welfare initiatives of the state government.

Revenue Minister K Rajan will preside over the inaugural meeting. Ministers Roshy Augustine, K Krishnankutty, A K Saseendran, Ahamed Devarkovil, Antony Raju, P Rajeeve, Opposition leader V D Satheesan, Mayor M Anilkumar and others will attend the inaugural ceremony.

The exhibition spread over a 63,680 sq ft area will have 170 stalls including theme stalls by 36 government departments. Besides MSME units, Kudumbashree and self-employment ventures will be represented in the exhibition. The industries department will organise business-to-business meets and will have project clinics, technology demonstrations and debates as part of initiatives to promote business ventures.

There will be cultural programmes in the evening. Various government departments will organise seminars and awareness programmes to highlight the popular projects.

The Akshaya Pavilion will offer a service to renew Aadhaar cards. The Food and civil supplies department will arrange a help desk to address complaints regarding ration cards. The Suchitwa Mission will present new models of waste disposal.

Cultural programmes

April 1, 8pm: Live band show by music composer and pianist Stephen Devassy

April 2: Music night by music director Jassie Gift

April 3: Music performance by Durga Viswanath and Vipin Xavier

April 4: Performance by Thamarassery Churam band

April 5: Performance by musician Aloshi

April 6: Fusion music by Attam Chemmeen band

April 7: No programme

April 8: Mega show by actor Guinness Pakru

