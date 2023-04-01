Home Cities Kochi

CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate govt’s second-anniversary fete on April 1

There will be cultural programmes in the evening.

Published: 01st April 2023 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

second-anniversary fete , Pinarayi Vijayan

Preparations are being carried out on Friday for the function to mark the second anniversary of the LDF government at Marine Drive ground | T P Sooraj 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second-anniversary celebrations of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government will commence with a grand public meeting at Marine Drive in Kochi on Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the public meeting at 7 pm. He will also inaugurate a week-long exhibition highlighting the developmental and welfare initiatives of the state government.

Revenue Minister K Rajan will preside over the inaugural meeting. Ministers Roshy Augustine, K Krishnankutty, A K Saseendran, Ahamed Devarkovil, Antony Raju, P Rajeeve, Opposition leader V D Satheesan, Mayor M Anilkumar and others will attend the inaugural ceremony.

The exhibition spread over a 63,680 sq ft area will have 170 stalls including theme stalls by 36 government departments.  Besides MSME units, Kudumbashree and self-employment ventures will be represented in the exhibition.  The industries department will organise business-to-business meets and will have project clinics, technology demonstrations and debates as part of initiatives to promote business ventures. 

There will be cultural programmes in the evening. Various government departments will organise seminars and awareness programmes to highlight the popular projects. 

The Akshaya Pavilion will offer a service to renew Aadhaar cards.  The Food and civil supplies department will arrange a help desk to address complaints regarding ration cards. The Suchitwa Mission will present new models of waste disposal.

Cultural programmes

April 1, 8pm: Live band show by music composer and pianist Stephen Devassy
April 2: Music night by music director Jassie Gift
April 3: Music performance by Durga Viswanath and Vipin Xavier
April 4: Performance by Thamarassery Churam band
April 5: Performance by musician Aloshi
April 6: Fusion music by Attam Chemmeen band
April 7: No programme
April 8: Mega show by actor Guinness Pakru

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Marine Drive govt’s second-anniversary
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp