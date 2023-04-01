Home Cities Kochi

Kochi city techies launch chirpy challenge

Progressive Techies, an IT-based socio-cultural welfare organisation, has launched the ‘Bird Bath Challenge’ campaign to help avian friends survive the scorching summer heat.

Published: 01st April 2023 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

‘Bird Bath Challenge’

‘Bird Bath Challenge’ campaign

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Progressive Techies, an IT-based socio-cultural welfare organisation, has launched the ‘Bird Bath Challenge’ campaign to help avian friends survive the scorching summer heat. Based in Infopark, Kakkanad, the group has placed earthen basins on their workplace premises to offer the birds a cooling respite.

“We have been doing this for the past four years,” says the state president of Progressive Techies, Anish Panthalani. “Bird baths can help keep their bodies cool, and remove dust and parasites.”

The initiative aims to spread the message through social media platforms. Participants are encouraged to post pictures of the water-filled pots placed on window sills or any uncrowded place, challenge five friends via social media to do the same, and use the hashtag #Birdbathchallenge.

“Likewise, a large chain can be formed to promote the humane cause. Our previous editions drew encouraging responses,” says Anish. At the recent launch of the campaign, environmentalist and writer Sreeman Narayanan distributed earthen basins to Infopark staffers. 

“We request those who take up the challenge to use only earthen basins; let this cause be plastic-free,” says a member of Progressive Techies, Anupdas K V. Participants can post their pictures on @progressive.techies

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
‘Bird Bath Challenge’ campaign scorching summer avian
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp