Kerala: Integrated waste management the best way forward

KOCHI: Integrated waste management is the best way forward for Kerala to tackle the seemingly ever-prevalent waste crisis, especially in the wake of the recent fiasco at Brahmapuram. “Kerala must implement a waste management strategy that is appropriate for the state’s climate and geographic location. Integrated waste management is the best method that Kerala can adopt,” said T K Sujith, Cherthala Municipal Secretary. He was speaking at a panel discussion on waste management organised as part of the Ente Keralam exhibition.

As per data, around 360 tonnes of waste is produced in Kochi every day – 49% domestic waste and 51% institutional or public waste. Domestic waste can be treated at the source. Dr Akhil Manuel, project in-charge of Athidhi Mithram, a project for the welfare of the inter-state migrant workers in the district, said that the lack of a proper waste management system would lead to the spread of infectious diseases.

“The issues caused by an impaired waste management system will impact future generations. We cannot always blame the government. Public participation is also important,” said Dr Akhil. He added that the problems with waste management could be resolved with the help of awareness, a proper system, and by punishing violators. “We cannot merely copy the methods followed in the US and Europe,” said Kochi Corporation Mayor M Anilkumar while inaugurating the session. He also said that the public’s mindset should change, and they should also take responsibility for waste management.

