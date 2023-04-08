Kerala: P&T Colony rehabilitation project enters final phase

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The much-delayed housing project to rehabilitate the residents of P&T Colony to Mundamveli in Rameswaram village has reached its final stage. The Greater Cochin Development Authority’s (GCDA) project -- for which the foundation stone was laid in 2018 -- is being implemented under the LIFE Mission scheme.

The GCDA officials are now hopeful of completing the project and shifting the residents to their new homes before the monsoon season. The total cost of the project is `14.61 crore. The construction work at 70 cents of land owned by GCDA is being carried out using the pre-engineered building (PEB) method. Each flat has an area of 375 sq ft. There are 83 such flats, each with two bedrooms, one living/dining room, a kitchen and a toilet.

As common amenities, the housing colony also has a sick room, daycare centre, administration room, reading room, rainwater harvesting system, potable water system, and firefighting system.

The GCDA had in October 2020 signed a memorandum of understanding with the Thrissur District Labour Contract Cooperative Society (TDLCCS) for implementing the project. On the same day, the site was handed over to the construction company, with an advance payment of Rs 2.48 crore.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan laid the foundation stone for the housing project in 2018. The project’s progress was affected by the pandemic, leading to a delay in completing the work. “The first and second waves of Covid affected the project as there was a shortage of construction workers. During those times, the price of steel shot up. Also, the availability of steel was hit due to the war in Ukraine. All these have affected the pace of construction,” said a GCDA official.

A team headed by an executive engineer from GCDA is working at the site. Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has ordered the completion of the rehabilitation of the residents of P&T Colony before April 26, 2023.

Shift likely before monsoon

GCDA officials are hopeful of completing the Rs 14.61-crore project and shifting the residents to their new homes before the monsoon season.

