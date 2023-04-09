Home Cities Kochi

600 health and wellness centres to come up in Kerala by 2024

These health and wellness centres will focus on three categories: mother and child, adolescent, and geriatric health.

Published: 09th April 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 09:25 AM

Health centre

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Martin Louis)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the National Ayush Mission’s Swasthya project, 600 health and wellness centres will be established in Kerala in cooperation with local self-governments.The project was launched in 2019, and the state has completed four phases, setting up 520 health and wellness centres.

Speaking at a seminar organized by the Department of  Health at the Ente Keralam Expo, Noushad, the district programme manager for National Ayush Mission for Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Idukki, stated that by 2024, 600  health and wellness centres are expected to be operational.

“The government of Kerala is upgrading the Ayurveda and Homeo dispensaries in the state into wellness centres. At these centres, the public will be provided with screening facilities, tests, yoga and fitness training, awareness classes, counselling, medicines supply,  and treatment options to ensure better public health. Our mission is to ensure holistic wellness,” he said.

Dr Noushad said, “The increasing number of hospitals and patients is not a good sign, given the changing lifestyle and food habits. The importance of wellness centres is evident, and hospitals should  also function as wellness centres.” These health and wellness centres will focus on three categories: mother and child, adolescent, and geriatric health.

SEMINAR ON THE IMPORTANCE OF HOLISTIC HEALTH HELD
Kochi: A seminar organised by the health department at the Ente Keralam mega expo gave insights into the importance of preventing non-communicable diseases and the initiatives taken by the government to ensure public health. The session led by Dr Cyril G Cherian, an orthology expert at the Aluva district hospital, demonstrated the first-aid and basic life support measures that need to be followed during emergencies. Medical officer Dr M Sreekala shared about the government projects in homoeopathy for 
women and children.

TAGS
Ayush Mission Health Centre
