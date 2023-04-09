Home Cities Kochi

Biowaste dumped at Brahmapuram falls sharply, says Kochi Corporation

Dropped to 70 tonnes a day after fire breakout, claims civic body.

Published: 09th April 2023

Brahmapuram waste management plant

Brahmapuram waste management plant.

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The state government’s initiative to treat garbage at source seems to be working, as both the volume of biowaste collected from the city and that which reaches the Brahmpuram waste dump yard have fallen dramatically. According to Kochi Corporation, the amount of bio-waste dumped at the yard dropped to 70 tonnes a day after the recent fire breakout. Interestingly, only 50 tonnes of waste is collected from city limits. Prior to the incident, the volume of rubbish dumped at the yard was between 230 and 250 tonnes per day.

Though the civic body’s decision to stop collecting garbage from hotels and commercial institutions is believed to have made a key difference, officials are of the opinion the installation of bio-bins also played a crucial role in reducing the amount of waste collected. “The government’s campaign to promote waste treatment at source has been well received. Ever since the campaign started after the Brahmapuram fiasco, people have started setting up bio-bins at their homes. With this, the volume of garbage generated has come down to a great extent. Though the decision to stop collecting hotel waste played a role, our analysis found that the volume of garbage waste has come down drastically,” a source with the District Suchitwa Mission said.

Ravipuram councillor S Sasikala, who is on a mission to make her division garbage-free, said already 400 bio-bins have been distributed to families in the division. “Within a few weeks, the division will be free of garbage. We are also going to set up a Thumboormozhi model waste treatment facility in the division. Already the volume of garbage from the division has decreased. It will lead to zero waste within a few months,” said Sasikala, when asked about the decrease in trend of garbage generation.

The state government has decided to stop waste collection from apartments by April 30, as they have to set up their own treatment facility. “With this coming into effect, daily garbage volumes will be reduced to a great extent. The flat owners’ associations have to devise their own waste treatment method. The survey to identify the families who are able to set up bio-bins is progressing. Once completed, we will have a clear idea,” said the official with the mission.

However, Congress and BJP members of the corporation allege the decline in the volume of garbage from houses is not due to bio-bins but rather because people have started dumping it on the roadside. “With the corporation failing to provide an alternative to the public, people have started dumping garbage on the roadside. The volume of waste has come down following this, and it is not because the waste is being treated at source,” said Sudha Dileep, a BJP councillor.

