Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation invites bids for biowaste management plant

The operator must complete the entire construction of the processing plant as per the approved DIP within 240 days from the date of agreement or handover of the site, whichever is later.

Published: 09th April 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Brahmapuram waste dumpyard.

Brahmapuram waste dumpyard. (Photo | Abel RH, Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation has issued a tender inviting bids from experienced operators for the design, supply, installation, erection, and commissioning of a biodegradable municipal solid waste processing plant at Brahmapuram, with a minimum capacity of 150 tonnes per day. The tender specifies that the estimated cost of the project, including operations and maintenance, is Rs. 48.56 crore, with Rs 39.49 crore for the plant implementation cost and Rs 9.07 crore for five years of operation and maintenance.

Interested bidders should have at least five years of experience in handling 43,000 tonnes of waste per year. The selected bidder must commence work at the site within nine months of receiving the tender.

The operator must complete the entire construction of the processing plant as per the approved DIP within 240 days from the date of agreement or handover of the site, whichever is later. The trial run should be conducted within 270 days from the date of the agreement or site handover, whichever is later.
The last date for submitting tenders is April 25, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Corporation Bio waste plant Brahmapuram waste plant
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp