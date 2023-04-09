Kochi Corporation invites bids for biowaste management plant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation has issued a tender inviting bids from experienced operators for the design, supply, installation, erection, and commissioning of a biodegradable municipal solid waste processing plant at Brahmapuram, with a minimum capacity of 150 tonnes per day. The tender specifies that the estimated cost of the project, including operations and maintenance, is Rs. 48.56 crore, with Rs 39.49 crore for the plant implementation cost and Rs 9.07 crore for five years of operation and maintenance.

Interested bidders should have at least five years of experience in handling 43,000 tonnes of waste per year. The selected bidder must commence work at the site within nine months of receiving the tender.

The operator must complete the entire construction of the processing plant as per the approved DIP within 240 days from the date of agreement or handover of the site, whichever is later. The trial run should be conducted within 270 days from the date of the agreement or site handover, whichever is later.

The last date for submitting tenders is April 25, 2023.

