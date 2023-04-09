Home Cities Kochi

Temporary release of prisoners part of reform process: Kerala High Court

The petitioner submitted that he is being denied leave at the instance of Muhammed Nisham, a convict.

Published: 09th April 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has held that the release of prisoners for temporary periods is part of the reformative process and provides an opportunity for the prisoner to transform himself into a useful citizen.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas said, “Parole or leave is a measure to grant partial liberty, though such a release does not change the status of the prisoner.” The court issued the order on a petition filed by a convict in the Thiruvananthapuram Central prison seeking a grant of ordinary leave to him and a declaration that he is entitled to parole.

The petitioner submitted that he is being denied leave at the instance of Muhammed Nisham, a convict. The petitioner said  he is being subjected to severe atrocities, arbitrary treatment and prejudicial proceedings under Nisham’s influence.

The court said that a convict is eligible for 60 days of leave every year, and at one stretch the leave should not be less than 15 days and not more than 30 days provided the police report and probationary officer’s report are favourable. Leave can be denied only if the convict has been regarded as dangerous and those who have committed serious jail offences.

The court found that there has been an attempt to deliberately deny leave to the petitioner. The action is to create an impression that the petitioner is not a well-behaved person. The procedure adopted is illegal, the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Kerala High Court Prisoners
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | Express)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp