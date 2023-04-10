Home Cities Kochi

Ernakulam Crime branch takes over 22 cases in Masters Finserv investment scam

From the preliminary probe, it is estimated that the company collected over Rs 100 from the investors.The crime branch had taken over five cases related to Masters Finserv in January.

Published: 10th April 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Scam, Cyber Crime, Fraud

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The crime branch economic offence wing (EOW), Ernakulam, has taken over 22 more cases related to the multi-crore Masters Finserv investment scam. The crime branch took over the probe in the cases registered at various police stations in Ernakulam district following a directive from the state police chief.

From the preliminary probe, it is estimated that the company collected over Rs 100 from the investors. The crime branch had taken over five cases related to Masters Finserv in January. With current takeovers, the agency has to investigate a total of 27 cases related to the Masters Finserv scam.

In most of the cases registered, Masters Finserv proprietor Ebin Varghese, his wife Sreerenjini and company manager Jacob Shijo are arraigned as accused. “There are more than 50 cases registered at various districts in the state as part of the scam. Ebin and his wife, who were arrested by the police, are currently in judicial custody,” said a crime branch officer.

Ebin who worked with various share trading firms started Masters Finserv based in Kochi in 2014. The company took investments promising 18-20% returns annually. Though the company paid the dividend initially, it stopped paying the returns by 2020.

The crime branch will probe Ebin’s transactions to know where the fund collected from investors was diverted. “Most complainants have lost money in the range of  Rs 50 lakh-Rs 7 crores.  Enforcement Directorate is conducting a probe into the company’s money laundering activities and is likely to register a case soon,” the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Masters Finserv investment scam Ernakulam Crime branch
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp