Online fraudsters dupe two posing as potential buyers in Ernakulam

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If you plan to sell items on free classified websites or apps, it’s important to be cautious of fraudsters who pose as potential buyers. In recent weeks, two cases were reported in Ernakulam where residents were duped by fraudsters who gained access to the sellers’ mobile phones and laptops to divert money from their bank accounts.

According to police officials at the Kochi Cyber Police station, fraudsters are using these websites to cheat people by providing fake or low-quality products and also to gain access to sellers’ bank accounts. Police suggest verifying the genuineness of people posing as buyers before entering into any financial deal.

“Last month, we registered a case following a complaint by a Vaduthala native who lost Rs 1.53 lakhs from his bank account. The complainant posted an advertisement for selling spring mattresses in February this year. A few days later, he received a call from a person introducing himself as Ashok and ready to buy the spring mattress,” a police officer said.

For completing the sale, the fake buyer insisted on the UPI method and sent a QR code to the complainant’s mobile phone. “When the complainant scanned the QR code, he lost the money from his two bank accounts. After the transaction, the person who sent the QR code could not be contacted,” a police official added.

Similarly, another victim lost around Rs 94,000 when she clicked on a link sent by a person posing as Deepak Pavar, who expressed interest in renting her property. “Claiming that he is ready to pay the advance, the accused sent a link to the victim’s mobile phone. When she opened it, Rs 94,000 was deducted from her bank account,” an officer said.

Police officers advise people to be careful when dealing with free classified websites, as these sites do not verify user accounts. As a result, the real identity of the person who approaches as a seller or buyer cannot be checked. Furthermore, it’s advisable to avoid any web links or QR codes for financial transactions between buyers and sellers.

