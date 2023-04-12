Brahmapuram waste plant fire: A protest song by the breathless

Arya U R By

KOCHI: Last month, many mornings in Kochi were foggy, with everpresent, dark and smoky ash. People spent several breathless nights and days. The smoke from the fire that broke out at the Brahmapuram waste plant engulfed the city in toxic fumes.

The helplessness of the public led contemporary poet M R Vishnuprasad to pen the lyrics “Shwasamilla Pularikal…Shwasamatta Manasukal….” which has been conceptualised by independent musician and producer Sharmila Nair.

M R Vishnuprasad (left), R Sharmila (Middle), Ratheesh Ravindran (Right)

The three-minute-long music video titled Brahmapuram, with haunting vocals by Sharmila, edited and directed by Ratheesh Ravindran, is a musical protest against the biggest man-made hazard the city witnessed.

The song released on Sharmila’s YouTube channel recently is filled with visuals of fuming Brahmapuram and affected lives. It asks, who are the real culprits of this calamity?

“It is disturbing in every means. My aged mother suffered severe breathing and allergenic health issues and was taken to hospital. This Brahmapuram calamity should not be repeated. Everyone involved in this music project is affected in one way or another. The song is an instantaneous practice similar to the reflex action in our body. The masked faces in the video are a reflection of the possible future hazards,” says Sharmila.

For lyricist Vishnuprasad, who was in Kochi as part of showcasing his poetry art at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, the lyrics came instantly. He says Sharmila quickly conceived the poem into a song. “The crew are friends who work as an art collective. While doing early morning jogging with director Ratheesh Ravindran, we found the air was filled with fumes and I had breathing issues.

So we made a quick jam session and I wrote the poem. This song is not confined to Brahmapuram, but it’s a message to society about the global tragedy waiting for us from consumerism and unscientific waste management,” adds Vishnuprasad.

