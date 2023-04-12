Punch, kick, roll...: Malayalis and their enthusiasm for martial arts

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The idea of a workout has grown well beyond those lunges, knee presses, and dumbbell drills. These days, people seek fun, engaging fitness routines. Martial arts training, they say, is the in thing.

From school children to grandparents, Malayalis are taking up various forms of martial arts. For, they are excellent means to cut flab, and boost one’s self-defence skills and confidence.

Moreover, the trainers emphasise that practising martial arts releases the ‘feel-good’ endorphins that play a vital role in holistic wellness.

Ready to roll?

The new martial art in the town, Brazilian jiu-jitsu aka BJJ, starts with what we have all done as children – rolling on the ground. Going beyond, BJJ is a self-defence martial art and combat sport based on grappling, ground fighting, and submission holds, explains Thriruvananthapuram-based trainer Sharmaji Keshavamoorthi.

Kalaripayattu

According to Sharmaji, who mastered the art in Singapore, BJJ is “a practical martial art form” that teaches how to fight back even if one falls down. This is particularly useful for women’s safety, he adds.

“In this form, one should not need to be physically well-built, as with good knowledge of grappling, locks, and chokes, a 50kg person can easily conquer an 80 kg-plus person,” says Sharmaji. The ideal age to start learning BJJ is 15 and above, he adds. “It is more than just a self-defence martial art; it teaches a culture of caring, mutual respect, empathy as well,” he says.

Raphaelle Courtay, a 35-year-old French IT professional who trained under Sharmaji, says the “intense physical training and the high technicality” involved is a great workout for the body as well as the brain. “Also, the excitement of successfully fighting back from weak positions while grappling with one’s combat partner was fun,” she adds.

Danseuse and actor Devaki Rajendran echoes similar excitement. “I have been training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu for a month now. Though physically the changes are yet to reflect, my thought process and attitude have changed,” she says. “The ground moves are like solving a problem – without shying away from it, taking it head-on.”

Punch for kicks

Engaging in kickboxing can be an effective means of shedding extra kilos and alleviating stress. Kickboxing, a blend of karate and boxing, entails cardiovascular exercise through punching and kicking.

The founder of JB Fit Combat Fitness Club in Thiruvananthapuram, Joshy Johny, says kickboxing has received increasing attention since the pandemic. “Once thought to be reserved for athletes, it has now become a top pick among common people,” he says.

“We train individuals in the fundamentals of fighting stands, hits, punching, kicking, posture balance, and other full-body workouts,” adds Joshy. He recommends kickboxing to those aged 30 and above. “It enhances body flexibility and mental alertness,” says Joshy. “It can also enhance breathing capacity, anger control, decision-making skills, and confidence. For women, it is an excellent self-defence and muscle-strengthening workout.”

Deadly medley

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has emerged as an enjoyable full-body workout that boosts core strength and stamina. Trainer Althaf Rizwan, who specialises in Muay Thai or Thai boxing at Kasparov Fight Camp in Kochi, suggests MMA is ideal for those who dislike gym workouts.

“It helps people achieve their ideal body proportions,” he says. “An overweight person will burn excess fat, while an underweight person will gain the necessary muscle mass.” Rizwan believes that combat sports are gaining popularity among the younger generation, particularly those aged 20 and above. “MMA training involves performing different patterns of kicks, punches, and other movements,” he explains. “Besides helping one keep fit and entertaining the mind, practising MMA releases adrenaline and dopamine, which boosts one’s spirits.”

East Asian secrets

In recent years, there has been a growing interest in rare East Asian martial arts, such as Wing Chun, Kobudo, and Aikido. Dominic Ralph, a 52-year-old instructor at the Zanshin Academy of Martial Arts in Edapally, notes there is a recent trend of people taking up these rarely explored Chinese-Japanese martial arts. “For Wing Chun, we have a student aged 73, too,” he adds. “Wing Chun, Kobudo and Aikido are practised by matured individuals.”

Wing Chun has garnered more interest among students, as it is a close combat martial art. “More than body strengthening workouts, these martial arts ensure a disciplined mind, too. These martial arts are like acquiring a new skill that helps in one’s character development,” says Ralph.

He highlights that martial arts are a way of coping with mental distress. “I have three students undergoing treatment for depression. They are showing signs of progress after a few months of practice,” says Ralph. “I believe martial arts has come a long way from being just a combat form. Today, it is a top fitness regimen choice, an exciting way to improve self-confidence.”

Kerala’s gift to world

Kalaripayattu is now globally hailed as a “complete workout” for the body and mind, says S Mahesh, managing director of Agasthyam in Thiruvananthapuram. The gurukkal explains Kalaripayattu combines cardiovascular training, resistance building, flexibility, and body balancing. According to him, there is no age limit to learn it for fitness, and even children can benefit greatly from it.

Mahesh’s Kalari programme, ‘Nalludal’, has been registering a steady rise in participants with every passing year. Kalaripayattu training results in physical fitness and enhanced mental strength, he says. “Besides improved cardio strength and blood circulation, weight loss, overall wellness and a fearless mind are achieved,” he adds.

Manoj Kumar, an IT professional, is one of the many beneficiaries of Kalaripayattu. At the age of 33, he was struggling with stress, fatty liver, and obesity. “Work pressure made me frustrated. I was looking for an option to relieve my mind,” he says. “Learning Kalari gave me a new beginning in life.”

According to Sharmaji, who mastered the art in Singapore, BJJ is "a practical martial art form" that teaches how to fight back even if one falls down. This is particularly useful for women's safety, he adds. "In this form, one should not need to be physically well-built, as with good knowledge of grappling, locks, and chokes, a 50kg person can easily conquer an 80 kg-plus person," says Sharmaji. The ideal age to start learning BJJ is 15 and above, he adds. "It is more than just a self-defence martial art; it teaches a culture of caring, mutual respect, empathy as well," he says. 