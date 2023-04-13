Home Cities Kochi

Fire units in Kerala's Brahmapuram waste yard to stay till monsoon

On March 2, a major fire broke out at Brahmapuram, leaving several areas in and around the city engulfed in toxic smoke.  

Firefighters during the last stage of operations at Brahmapuram.

Firefighters during the last stage of operations at Brahmapuram. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With mercury levels continuing to rise and the risk of fire high, the district administration is planning to extend till monsoon the deployment of firefighters and fire watchers at the Brahmapuram waste yard.

Currently, five fire units and 24 fire watchers are working round the clock to avoid incidents like the one in March, which took nearly 12 days to douse. 

“The chances of waste catching fire at Brahmapuram are still high. Except for the one time following the major outbreak in early March, the situation at the dumpyard has been under control. The units will remain at the yard as a precaution. We are planning to extend the service until the monsoon,” said an official.

Meanwhile, the district collector is believed to have issued an ultimatum to the corporation secretary to set up water hydrants at the plant. A corporation official said the work would be completed within a few days.

