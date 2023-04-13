Home Cities Kochi

Tata's Taj to operate CIAL's 5-star hotel on Kochi airport premises

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) to invest Rs 100 crore in Taj CIAL, a 112-key five-star hotel located near the airport's entrance.

Published: 13th April 2023 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

The under-construction Taj CIAL on Kochi airport premises.

The under-construction Taj CIAL on Kochi airport premises. (Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tata Group’s Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), which owns the iconic luxury hotel brand ‘Taj’, will be operating Cochin International Airport Limited's (CIAL) ambitious 5-star hotel on Kochi airport premises.  Taj CIAL is expected to be launched by mid-2024.

The 112-key hotel located near the airport's entrance was constructed as part of CIAL's land utilisation programme and also to provide the passengers with hospitality services on par with international standards, a statement by CIAL read.

CIAL has awarded the contract to IHCL, which estimates an investment of Rs 100 crores by IHCL for the standardisation of its interiors as per their brand’s grades and measures.

CIAL has completed the civil, MEP, and allied works of the hotel, which will be handed over to IHCL soon for the development of the interiors.

As per the contract, IHCL will share a percentage of the gross revenue generated from its operation with CIAL.

CIAL’s collaboration with IHCL will boost the airport's operator's development plan, which envisages the integration of aviation with the tourism and hospitality sectors.

"We are looking forward to this association. As the Taj group is one of the most renowned luxury hotel operators in the world, we hope that this collaboration will spur our plan to increase revenue from non-aero verticals. CIAL is eyeing exponential growth in air traffic movement with the introduction of a new fleet of aircraft by Tata-owned Air India. We are sure that this agreement will enhance the scope for a more meaningful association with one of the biggest airlines in the world," said CIAL's managing director S Suhas.

Presently, the Taj Group has almost 20 properties operating in Kerala, and this project is going to be the fifth in Kochi and the third largest.

According to the Taj Group officials, CIAL's project would be one of the most luxurious properties in Kerala.

Spread across four acres of land, CIAL's 5-star hotel occupies a building footprint of 2.04 lakh sq. ft. This is planned as a basement+ground+6-floor structure with a terrace floor, having a speciality restaurant, a service bar, etc.

The hotel also includes a 440 sqm banquet hall, two boardrooms, and a terrace dining area offering a panoramic view of the airport.

CIAL, which commissioned its ultra-luxurious business jet terminal in December 2022, owns an 18-hole golf course and a convention centre.

It is planning to scale up its portfolios in the hospitality sector by adding more non-aero projects, including a commercial zone, the release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Hotels Company Tata Group IHCL Taj CIAL at Kochi airport Taj Kochi
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp