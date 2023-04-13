Tata's Taj to operate CIAL's 5-star hotel on Kochi airport premises

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tata Group’s Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), which owns the iconic luxury hotel brand ‘Taj’, will be operating Cochin International Airport Limited's (CIAL) ambitious 5-star hotel on Kochi airport premises. Taj CIAL is expected to be launched by mid-2024.



The 112-key hotel located near the airport's entrance was constructed as part of CIAL's land utilisation programme and also to provide the passengers with hospitality services on par with international standards, a statement by CIAL read.



CIAL has awarded the contract to IHCL, which estimates an investment of Rs 100 crores by IHCL for the standardisation of its interiors as per their brand’s grades and measures.

CIAL has completed the civil, MEP, and allied works of the hotel, which will be handed over to IHCL soon for the development of the interiors.

As per the contract, IHCL will share a percentage of the gross revenue generated from its operation with CIAL.



CIAL’s collaboration with IHCL will boost the airport's operator's development plan, which envisages the integration of aviation with the tourism and hospitality sectors.

"We are looking forward to this association. As the Taj group is one of the most renowned luxury hotel operators in the world, we hope that this collaboration will spur our plan to increase revenue from non-aero verticals. CIAL is eyeing exponential growth in air traffic movement with the introduction of a new fleet of aircraft by Tata-owned Air India. We are sure that this agreement will enhance the scope for a more meaningful association with one of the biggest airlines in the world," said CIAL's managing director S Suhas.



Presently, the Taj Group has almost 20 properties operating in Kerala, and this project is going to be the fifth in Kochi and the third largest.

According to the Taj Group officials, CIAL's project would be one of the most luxurious properties in Kerala.



Spread across four acres of land, CIAL's 5-star hotel occupies a building footprint of 2.04 lakh sq. ft. This is planned as a basement+ground+6-floor structure with a terrace floor, having a speciality restaurant, a service bar, etc.

The hotel also includes a 440 sqm banquet hall, two boardrooms, and a terrace dining area offering a panoramic view of the airport.



CIAL, which commissioned its ultra-luxurious business jet terminal in December 2022, owns an 18-hole golf course and a convention centre.

It is planning to scale up its portfolios in the hospitality sector by adding more non-aero projects, including a commercial zone, the release said.

KOCHI: Tata Group’s Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), which owns the iconic luxury hotel brand ‘Taj’, will be operating Cochin International Airport Limited's (CIAL) ambitious 5-star hotel on Kochi airport premises. Taj CIAL is expected to be launched by mid-2024. The 112-key hotel located near the airport's entrance was constructed as part of CIAL's land utilisation programme and also to provide the passengers with hospitality services on par with international standards, a statement by CIAL read. CIAL has awarded the contract to IHCL, which estimates an investment of Rs 100 crores by IHCL for the standardisation of its interiors as per their brand’s grades and measures. CIAL has completed the civil, MEP, and allied works of the hotel, which will be handed over to IHCL soon for the development of the interiors. As per the contract, IHCL will share a percentage of the gross revenue generated from its operation with CIAL. CIAL’s collaboration with IHCL will boost the airport's operator's development plan, which envisages the integration of aviation with the tourism and hospitality sectors.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "We are looking forward to this association. As the Taj group is one of the most renowned luxury hotel operators in the world, we hope that this collaboration will spur our plan to increase revenue from non-aero verticals. CIAL is eyeing exponential growth in air traffic movement with the introduction of a new fleet of aircraft by Tata-owned Air India. We are sure that this agreement will enhance the scope for a more meaningful association with one of the biggest airlines in the world," said CIAL's managing director S Suhas. Presently, the Taj Group has almost 20 properties operating in Kerala, and this project is going to be the fifth in Kochi and the third largest. According to the Taj Group officials, CIAL's project would be one of the most luxurious properties in Kerala. Spread across four acres of land, CIAL's 5-star hotel occupies a building footprint of 2.04 lakh sq. ft. This is planned as a basement+ground+6-floor structure with a terrace floor, having a speciality restaurant, a service bar, etc. The hotel also includes a 440 sqm banquet hall, two boardrooms, and a terrace dining area offering a panoramic view of the airport. CIAL, which commissioned its ultra-luxurious business jet terminal in December 2022, owns an 18-hole golf course and a convention centre. It is planning to scale up its portfolios in the hospitality sector by adding more non-aero projects, including a commercial zone, the release said.