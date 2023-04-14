Home Cities Kochi

Following probe, overseas recruitment firm with office in Kochi booked

‘Trivial Chapter’ carried out campaigns promising jobs in Portugal

Published: 14th April 2023 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  A Haryana-based overseas recruitment firm with an office in Kochi is now on the radar of the Kerala police NRI cell. Following a preliminary probe, Thrikkakara police have registered a case against Trivial Chapter, which mainly recruits people to Portugal and provides post-landing services there. 

A case was registered under IPC sections 417 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (offences committed by a group of persons). Apart from that, police also charged section  10 of the Emigration Act (function as recruiting agent without a valid certificate). “The office of DySP NRI cell received certain complaints against the firm recently. After looking into them, the DySP forwarded the matter to the Thrikkakara assistant commissioner of police for further probe. A preliminary probe based on complaints was carried out by the SHO of Thrikkakara station. Following which, he decided to proceed with registering a case against the firm,” an officer with the station said.

Trivial Chapter, with its office at Judgemukku, carried out campaigns through social media, especially Facebook, promising to arrange jobs and migration to Portugal. “Along with jobs, the firm also promised post-landing services for recruitees in Portugal. Besides charging exorbitant service fees, complaints had emerged that people went to Portugal were not provided with promised jobs and services,” an officer said.

An FIR was registered by Thrikkakara police on April 10. Police have arraigned Trivial Chapter chairman Ajith Mishra, CEO Anshul Punhani, and employees P G Thomas and Rajesh Sivasanker as accused.

“We have asked them to produce valid documents issued by the Protector of Emigrants for carrying out recruitment activities. Other details including people recruited and money charged from them have also been sought. We will soon record the statements of the accused. Currently, the probe is in the preliminary stage and more evidence has to be collected,” the officer said.

