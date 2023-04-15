Chill thrill: Healthy DIY cooking to beat the summer heat

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: As heat rises day by day, this vacation seems to be a hellish affair. But worry not, there are a few ways we can beat the heat. With easy do-yourself popsicles and cool drinks and some water fruits and vegetables, we can put up a fight with the soaring temperature in our own way. With kids all staying home as schools have closed for the summer, a bit of time in the kitchen is good for them too. And it can make cooking fun too. So strike two birds with one stone.

Homemade juices, fruit punches, ice lollies... options are infinite.. Experts also suggest that DIY cooking is the healthiest option as along with summer comes waterborne diseases. Gone are the days when cooking was tagged as a woman’s duty. Ernakulam-based cooking trainer, Mahima Simon emphasises the importance of inculcating cooking habits in children. “It is a life skill. And summer vacation is the perfect time to hone this skill. It will help children be independent individuals in future,” says Mahima who has been rendering summer cooking classes since 2012.

Also, doing no-fire cooking on weekends is a perfect way to calm down and spend a chill time.

Cook burgers, sandwiches, cookies, cakes and especially drinks. And Priya Kolassery, a home chef in Thiruvananthapuram says the habit of cooking one’s own food gives children awareness about respecting food too.

“Cooking together with your children is the perfect time to strike up conversations and guide them through life. Parents can teach them what is good for the body, how to avoid food wastage, how much effort is put into making food, sharing food with others and so on. It doesn’t have to be elaborate, start with just lime juice,” Priya says. By making fresh lime juice with them, parents can inspire them to reduce the use of soft drinks. “Also while cooking, let them suggest ingredients. Maybe they will come up with a tasty recipe.”

Non-fire cooking recipes will be an added advantage in future too, says the home chef. “As many parents are working, these easy and small recipes like baking will enable children to prepare their food when hungry rather than ordering from outside. Sandwiches, cookies and fruit punches are all easy to make,” she says.

“Also it will reduce screen time too, you know,” adds Priya. Thiruvananthapuram-based chef Arun Vijayakumar, who is the father of a toddler, says it generates togetherness, too. From understanding food adulteration to becoming creative, kitchen bonding can create wonders.

“Preparing summer drinks will help them learn food hygiene. Also doing DIY recipes gives kids hands-on experience. They learn to respect food even if it is just a glass of orange juice. They will understand how to avoid wastage if they are taught about the proportion of ingredients. Also, activities like choosing vegetables, cutting, slicing, seasoning, plating etc, increase their motor skills, too,” he says.

Arun adds that parents can use vegetables and fruits as colouring agents to recreate fancy foods. “We can make it at home itself. Saffron, turmeric, tomato, watermelon, orange, pomegranate, beetroot, carrot, maccha, cocoa, and coffee can be used as colouring agents,” he adds.

Oreo Chocolate Pops

by Priya Kolassery, home chef

Ingredients

Oreo biscuits

Choco bar sticks

Melted white/ milk/ dark chocolate

Gems or sprinkles

Method

Fix the choco bar sticks in between the Oreo biscuits. Dip them in melted chocolate solution. Stick the gems or put the sprinkles on top of it. Keep them in the refrigerator for five minutes

Lime-watermelon fruit punch

Ingredients

Watermelon juice cubes

Lemon slices

Water

Pudina leaves

Soaked chia seeds

Method

In a bowl, squeeze lemon slices, add sugar and water and mix well. Watermelon juice cubes should be made without adding sugar. Put the soaked chia seeds and watermelon cubes in the solution and mix well.

OR: Take a glass, put the watermelon cubes in it and pour the lime juice over them. Garnish with pudina leaves.

Pulpy grape juice

by Sajna Riju, food blogger from Kannur

Ingredients

Black grapes: 1/2 kg

Water: 1 litre

Sugar: 1 cup

Soaked chia seeds: one teaspoon

Method

In a pan pour water and add grapes. Let it boil till the skin of the grapes peels off. Remove the pan from the fire. Once cooled, remove the skin and seeds. Cut a few grape pulps and keep them aside. Take the rest of the grape pulp, and reboil them in the same water again. Put sugar and boil it at a simmer for 10 minutes. Strain the solution in a clean bowl. Take a juice glass, put a teaspoon of the grape pulp kept aside and pour the strained juice into it. Put the soaked chia seeds on top of it and serve.

By Chef Arun Vijayakumar

Yogurt Parfait

Ingredients

Yogurt: 1/2 cup

Granola: 1/4 cup

Sliced fruit (berries, banana, mango): 1/4 cup

Honey: 1 tablespoon

Method

Layer yogurt, granola, and fruit in a glass. Drizzle honey over the top and serve.

Ingredients

Ripened banana (frozen): 1

Chocolate syrup: 2 tbsp

Vanilla ice cream:1 scoop

Grated coconut: 1 tbsp

Method

Add a scoop of ice cream to a bowl. Peel and cut bananas into thin slices. Put the sliced bananas on top of the ice cream. Drizzle generously with chocolate syrup, and garnish with grated coconut.

Kitkat shake

Ingredients

Vanilla ice cream: 2 scoops

Milk: 100 ml

Kit Kat chocolate bars: 4

Chocolate sauce: 2 tbsp

Whipped cream: For topping

Method

In a blender, grind all ingredients except whipping cream. Pour the mix into a glass. Spread whipping cream on top of the shake. Garnish with a few pieces of chocolate.

It will help children be independent individuals in future," says Mahima who has been rendering summer cooking classes since 2012. Also, doing no-fire cooking on weekends is a perfect way to calm down and spend a chill time. Cook burgers, sandwiches, cookies, cakes and especially drinks. And Priya Kolassery, a home chef in Thiruvananthapuram says the habit of cooking one's own food gives children awareness about respecting food too. "Cooking together with your children is the perfect time to strike up conversations and guide them through life. Parents can teach them what is good for the body, how to avoid food wastage, how much effort is put into making food, sharing food with others and so on. It doesn't have to be elaborate, start with just lime juice," Priya says. 