Private bus operators welcome order, say it will help them generate more revenue

Lawrence said that the order will help many people in the private bus service sector survive.

Published: 15th April 2023 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 12:52 PM

Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court order on Friday allowing private buses to operate long-distance services has come as a relief for private bus operators in the state. Welcoming the court order, Lawrence Babu, general secretary of Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation, said it would help the struggling private bus operators generate more revenue. “We were demanding the government to permit private buses to operate on long-distance routes. But the government was not responding to our demands. The order from the High Court at this point is a huge relief for us,” said Lawrence.

However, the order only allows private buses to operate until a final judgment comes. K B Suneer, joint secretary, Kerala Private Bus Operators Federation, said that it is only a temporary order for a limited time-period. The order applies to buses that already have permits to conduct long-distance services. Meanwhile, Lawrence said that they believe the High Court would consider the demand of bus owners and operators and would pronounce a favourable order.

The services of around 400 buses, which had the permit to conduct long-distance services, were suspended during the past six months following a notification issued by the government. According to the regulation, private buses were not permitted to operate along routes above 140 km distance. Also, the government had taken over more than 200 bus routes from private bus operators, saying that the service was beyond the permitted limit of 140 km.

Lawrence said that the order will help many people in the private bus service sector survive. “Many people depend on these private buses for livelihood. Thus, such an order from the High Court is a relief for many,” said Lawrence. The federation also hinted that it will approach the court again if the government comes up with any order or action against the High Court order.

