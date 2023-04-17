Home Cities Kochi

Kerala's ‘largest ship’ set for April 20 opening

The seaworthy cruise liner was built based on Indian Registration of Shipping (IRS) norms. Industries Minister P Rajeeve visited the yard on Sunday to review the work. 

Published: 17th April 2023

Nishijith K John in front of newly built Classic Imperial ship at Ramanthuruth, near Vallarpadam, on Sunday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Classic Imperial, billed as the largest ship in Kerala, is all set to be inaugurated on April 20. Operated by Neo Classic Cruise & Tours, it will offer luxurious facilities at an affordable cost, owner Nishijith John said. Classic Imperial is the company’s sixth vessel.

Construction work, which began in 2020 at Kochi’s Ramanthuruth yard, was suspended following the pandemic. The seaworthy cruise liner was built based on Indian Registration of Shipping (IRS) norms. Industries Minister P Rajeeve visited the yard on Sunday to review the work. 

The vessel can carry 150 persons. “We intend to offer facilities and luxuries at an affordable rate,” said Nishijith. He said the industries and tourism departments have been supportive of the project.

Classic Imperial will run two trips daily -- the morning run will be priced at Rs 1,500 per passenger, with the evening cruise pegged at Rs 2,000. It can also be rented out for meetings and events. The vessel will undergo a 10-day trial run after its inauguration, he added.

