Man hacked to death at Kumbalangi in Kerala

After being sent out of the party, Anil headed to a meat shop and took a butcher’s knife.

Published: 18th April 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A brawl during a dinner party organised as part of a baptism ceremony turned fatal as a 31-year-old man was hacked to death on the roadside near Kumbalangi old post office on Monday morning. The deceased is Anil Kumar aka Kannanmuthali who worked as a butcher in Kumbalangi. 

Palluruthy police have taken a Kumbalangi native identified as Jithin into custody in connection with the incident. Two other suspects, Sharon and Jijo, are absconding. According to police officials, the deceased Anil was adopted by a Kumbalangi native couple.  “As part of the baptism ceremony, a dinner party was arranged at a house near the Kumbalangi panchayat office. Under the influence of liquor, Anil caused damage to a motorcycle parked at the house. This led to a brawl between Anil and the group led by Jithin,” a police officer said.

After being sent out of the party, Anil headed to a meat shop and took a butcher’s knife. “However, while attempting to attack, Jithin and his friends managed to grab the knife. One among them hacked Anil with the knife. The death occurred due to loss of blood as he was left unattended on the road,” a police officer said.

