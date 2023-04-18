Unite to preserve Sugathakumari’s house: Soorya Krishnamoorthy

Arya U R By

KOCHI: People close to him still recall with admiration his audacious decision to convert his ancestral property in Thiruvananthapuram into a platform for cultural artists decades ago. Nataraja Krishnamoorthy — better known as Soorya Krishnamoorthy — is a former ISRO engineer who went on to become a renowned writer, cultural activist, and stage director.

His Soorya cultural society is today one of the largest of its kind in India, known for organising a 365-day festival featuring veteran and aspiring talents for more than four decades. TNIE reporter Arya U R catches up with the cultural icon

What is the current status of your plea to protect the late poet Sugathakumari’s house, ‘Varada’?

I have fond memories of spending time — right from childhood — with Sugathakumari Teacher, who was more like my mother. So when her house was being sold off, apart from being a personal loss, I felt the building should be protected for her memory, as she had spent the majority of her life there. I, however, will never blame her daughter Lakshmi. I had met the CM at Pinarayi, and he had conveyed that if the current owner was willing to hand it over, the government would take over and preserve it in her memory. I have done my part, now it is up to those who love the late poetess to unite and persuade the present buyer to hand over ‘Varada’ to the government.

What has been the role of Soorya Festival in Kerala’s culturescape?

When I began the Soorya festival 46 years ago, there were only two dance schools in Thiruvananthapuram — Guru Gopinath Natanagramam, Kuruvikkad, and noted dancer Chandrashekhar’s Pratibha Dance School in Vazhuthacaud. But later it increased to hundreds. Not only dance, but theatre, film screening, etc. were also featured through the fest. Soorya was the first to bring sarod ace Ustad Amjad Ali Khan to Kerala. Soorya has played an important role in nurturing an art appreciation culture among the public. Several aspiring singers and dancers who performed at Soorya are now celebrated stars, some of whom even entered the film industry.

What’s been the impact of Covid on the art and culture scene?

In terms of finance and health, many artists were affected by the pandemic. For instance, breathing difficulty, especially for singers and dancers, has affected their performance. However, in the post-Covid scenario, new talents have been emerging in every sector, especially in the music industry across India.

What are your new projects?

I have directed 101 shows and 6,000 stages overall. Currently, I am curating two new visual extravaganzas for the state government. As part of M T Vasudevan Nair’s 90th birthday, an open-air drama, ‘Pularcha’, written and directed by myself will be staged. It is a play where the prominent characters from my drama will engage in conversations with MT’s characters. Another one is a tribute to Sreekumaran Thampi – a medley of his popular songs.

What is your mantra for inner peace?

I like solo travelling, especially to spiritual sites. Kollur Mookambika Temple and Nelluvai Dhanwanthari Temple are my favourite places for rejuvenation.



