Tales of a large grove, pythons, and ‘Periya Bava’

Imrana Ajith By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Perumbavoor is known for its diverse population comprising people from various religious, caste, and community backgrounds, which reflects its multi-cultural identity. Agriculture used to be the primary source of income for many in the area, but with time, the region has witnessed a shift towards manufacturing industries such as timber, plywood, rubber products, and electronic equipment, says Ismail Pallipram, director of the Perumbavoor Local History Research Centre.

Historically, Perumbavoor was a major centre for violent protests against the Travancore-Cochin government ahead of its accession to India’s independence. The Subash Ground, a public park, was the main centre for the protest movement during that period.

The name ‘Perumbavoor’ has several stories attached to it. According to one local legend, the area was originally a dense forest called ‘Perumkavu’. This came to be known as Perumkavoor, and later Perumbavoor.

Ismail adds Perumbavoor used to be an uninhabited area, home to large snakes. Another story is

that the name came from “perum pambinte ooru” (the land of the large snake). Another possibility, he notes, is a link to a religious scholar ‘Periya Bava’ — probably a Buddhist priest — who resided here . “The name Perumbavoor may have originated from Periya Bava ooru (land of Periya Bava),” he says.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Rahim Khader, of Perumbavoor, believes in the ‘Periya Bava’ theory. “The rest of them are just stories,” he says. Another version, put forth by social activist Muhammad Vettath, suggests that the place was originally named “Perum Pazhoor” (large fallow land). Meanwhile, some residents quip that the area has now become “Perum bhai oor” or land of the ‘bhai’, a common word used to denote a migrant labourer. There are about a lakh migrant workers in Perumbavoor.

