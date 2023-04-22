Kerala security report ahead of Modi’s visit drags names of Muslim outfits, Maoists and migrant workers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ADGP TK Vinodkumar's report on the security arrangements and threat perceptions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to Kerala on April 24 and 25 has triggered a row in Kerala with BJP leaders alleging a security lapse on the part of the government.

The report says the recent ban on the Popular Front of India which has a strong cadre base in Kerala poses a serious threat to the Prime Minister.

“Threat from other Muslim fundamentalist organizations such as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the Welfare Party is to be taken care of seriously, and all their activities have to be closely watched. CPI Maoists operating in Kerala are also posing grave security threats to the visiting Prime Minister in the wake of successful operations conducted against them by central government security forces in coordination with other state governments which resulted in eliminating many Maoist cadres,” claims the report.

The presence of migrant labourers, especially from Maoist or insurgent-affected states and North Eastern states also poses a security threat to the Prime Minister, alleges the report. It also says that Maoist cadres have migrated to Kerala in the garb of guest labourers.

Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode Rural, Wayanad, and Kannur are Maoist affected. Sighting of Maoists has been reported from Wayanad and other Maoist-affected districts and of late the frequency of such incidents has shown an increasing trend.

"The possibility of retaliation on the part of the Maoists against the visiting Prime Minister may be taken into account while making the security arrangements,” it said.

Last week, BJP state president K Surendran received a letter written in Malayalam threatening an attempt to harm the Prime Minister by using a suicide bomber. The veracity of the letter and the person behind the letter are under inquiry and hence while preparing the security arrangements the above threat should be considered,” says the report.

The report points out that some radicalized Keralite youth including women have joined various jihadist groups such as Islamic State and Jabhat Nusra in the Gulf region and the arrest of suspected Muslim youths at Kanakamala in Kannur by NIA also needs to be taken seriously.

“The political rivalry between the CPM and BJP-RSS activists in the state, the general unrest among the student organizations against the central government, the links of Keralites with Islamic State (IS) elements, etc should be viewed seriously,” it said.

