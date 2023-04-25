Kerala's first export policy to be rolled out in two months

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s first export policy will be declared within two months, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Monday. He was speaking during a face-to-face programme held with exporters from the state in Kochi. An Export Promotion Council will be formed at the state level to promote exports, he added. The minister said nodal officers will be appointed exclusively for export promotion matters in the Directorate of Industry and Commerce Department and District Industry Centre offices.

The minister said, “The Commerce Mission will be strengthened to promote exports. A plan will be prepared to bring stockyards and assembling centres of global companies that are frontrunners in the manufacture of medical devices and electronics to Kerala. Centres for quality control and storage of export products will be set up near airports.” According to Thomas John, MD, Agape, multinational companies control 80% of the market in the healthcare equipment sector. He said, “If the bigwigs in this sector are brought to Kerala, exports from the state will also increase.”

The minister said, “For this, a plan will be arrived at to meet with the major companies in the sector. A proposal will be prepared to bring major global companies and suppliers of component products to Kerala in the field of electronics.”

Individuals, institutions and organisations from the export sector of the state participated in the face-to-face programme organised by KSIDC at Marriott Hotel.



KOCHI: Kerala’s first export policy will be declared within two months, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Monday. He was speaking during a face-to-face programme held with exporters from the state in Kochi. An Export Promotion Council will be formed at the state level to promote exports, he added. The minister said nodal officers will be appointed exclusively for export promotion matters in the Directorate of Industry and Commerce Department and District Industry Centre offices. The minister said, “The Commerce Mission will be strengthened to promote exports. A plan will be prepared to bring stockyards and assembling centres of global companies that are frontrunners in the manufacture of medical devices and electronics to Kerala. Centres for quality control and storage of export products will be set up near airports.” According to Thomas John, MD, Agape, multinational companies control 80% of the market in the healthcare equipment sector. He said, “If the bigwigs in this sector are brought to Kerala, exports from the state will also increase.” The minister said, “For this, a plan will be arrived at to meet with the major companies in the sector. A proposal will be prepared to bring major global companies and suppliers of component products to Kerala in the field of electronics.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Individuals, institutions and organisations from the export sector of the state participated in the face-to-face programme organised by KSIDC at Marriott Hotel.