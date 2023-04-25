Home Cities Kochi

Kerala's first export policy to be rolled out in two months

Individuals, institutions and organisations from the export sector of the state participated in the face-to-face programme organised by KSIDC at Marriott Hotel.

Published: 25th April 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Exports

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kerala’s first export policy will be declared within two months, said Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Monday. He was speaking during a face-to-face programme held with exporters from the state in Kochi. An Export Promotion Council will be formed at the state level to promote exports, he added. The minister said nodal officers will be appointed exclusively for export promotion matters in the Directorate of Industry and Commerce Department and District Industry Centre offices.

The minister said, “The Commerce Mission will be strengthened to promote exports. A plan will be prepared to bring stockyards and assembling centres of global companies that are frontrunners in the manufacture of medical devices and electronics to Kerala. Centres for quality control and storage of export products will be set up near airports.” According to Thomas John, MD, Agape, multinational companies control 80% of the market in the healthcare equipment sector. He said, “If the bigwigs in this sector are brought to Kerala, exports from the state will also increase.”

The minister said, “For this, a plan will be arrived at to meet with the major companies in the sector. A proposal will be prepared to bring major global companies and suppliers of component products to Kerala in the field of electronics.”

Individuals, institutions and organisations from the export sector of the state participated in the face-to-face programme organised by KSIDC at Marriott Hotel.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Export policy Industries Minister Export promotion council
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp