Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Water Metro underwent several changes from 2014’s original plan

KMRL envisages integrating water and rail metros for seamless connectivity.

Published: 25th April 2023 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2023 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Water Metro making final rounds of trial ahead of its official launch | A Sanesh

Kochi Water Metro making final rounds of trial ahead of its official launch | A Sanesh

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kochi Water Metro project has undergone several changes since its inception, starting from its initial concept to its current design. The project was first proposed in 2014, and it is scheduled to begin commercial operations on Wednesday, with services running between the High Court Junction-Vypeen route. Furthermore, the  Kakkanad-Vyttila route will also begin operations on Thursday.

In 2014, Elias George, the former managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), approached the head of the Department of Ship Technology at Cusat, Prof K Sivaprasad, to discuss the possibility of a water metro. “He called me and we discussed a water metro.

The project aimed to set up a water transportation system for Kochi under the Jawaharlal  Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) scheme to provide seamless connectivity for islanders to the mainland,” he added. A team comprising naval architects Prof Sivaprasad and  Dileep Krishnan, Sandith Thandasherry, CEO of NavAlt,  Vijith Vijayachandran, CEO of Industries Research Services, and officials of KMRL was formed to prepare the detailed project report for the water metro.

“In the initial stage of the project, the idea was to bring in high-speed diesel boats built using steel. During this period, we were building our first solar ferry, ADITYA. We had proposed exploring the possibility of solar-electric vessels. This led to the discussion on the size of the vessel, among others, and the finalisation of electric boats with 10 nautical speeds. It was also suggested that either aluminium or fibre materials should be used to build them. The initial proposal was to build the vessel using steel, which was not practical for the technology,” said Sandith. 

Sources who worked closely with Elias on the water metro project said he envisaged integrating water and rail metro for seamless connectivity. But, the sophisticated features of Kochi Water Metro ferries were just an add-on, the sources said. 

Cost inflation 
Sandith pointed out that unnecessary technology incorporated into a simple passenger boat resulted in a significant increase in cost.”The ADITYA solar ferry was built for Rs 3 crore, whereas the water metro boat cost Rs 7 crore. The initial cost of the project was Rs 747 crore and a Rs 4.5 crore estimate for a boat, which inflated to Rs 1,136 crore and Rs 7 crore for a boat after bidding. There has been no accountability for this,” Sandith added.

The DPR of the project stated a ridership of over  1 lakh passengers once fully implemented.  “However, as per the reply to an RTI query, the Water Metro expects a daily passenger ridership of 34,832 along the 78 km stretch connecting 10 islands,” said Ebenezer Chullikkat, a representative of Greater Cochin Development Watch. “For this footfall, KMRL  doesn’t require a fleet of 78 boats. However, 23 ferry orders have been placed by KMRL with CSL, of which nine have been delivered,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Water Metro
India Matters
Image used for illustrative purposes only.
Bar Council of India passes resolution opposing same-sex marriage recognition
The pioneer of the Indian circus Gemini Shankaran
Gemini Shankaran, doyen of Indian circus passes away at 99 in Kerala
WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (File Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks report from probe committee investigating WFI chief
The view of the G SQUARE office in Tiruchy. IT team is conducting a raid in this organisation on Monday. (Express | M K Ashok Kumar)
I-T raids at TN real estate firm G Square across 50 locations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp