Water Metro will improve standard of living of islanders, says Minister P Rajeeve

In first phase, the service will be available from 7am to 8pm | During peak hours, it will run with 15-minute interval

Published: 26th April 2023 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2023 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

The Water Metro starts sailing in the Kochi backwaters with diferently-abled children. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The country’s first Water Metro service set sail with differently-abled children after Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched it online from Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Three boats of the Kochi Water Metro — Kollam, Neeleshwaram, and Azhikal - sailed in the backwaters of Kochi after Industries Minister P Rajeeve flagged off the boats from the High Court Terminal. 

Minister Rajeeve said that the Kochi Water Metro will improve the standard of living for islanders in Kochi. “Kochi Water Metro is the most revolutionary project that can improve the quality of life of the people of the ten island communities once the project is fully operational,” the minister said. He was speaking after flagging off the Kochi Water Metro, which the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation.

A group of 10 differently-abled children from the Centre for Empowerment and Enrichment took their first ride on Water Metro boats. 

“The Kochi Water Metro project is also ‘Made in India’; it is unique. Water Metro will provide an affordable and modern transportation system to the people living on many islands around Kochi. This jetty will also provide intermodal connectivity between the bus terminal and the metro network. It will reduce road traffic problems in Kochi and attract backwater tourism. I’m sure this experiment being implemented in Kerala will also become a model for other states,” PM Modi said after launching the project. “The project, worth Rs 1136.83 crore, will help reduce carbon emissions. The Prime Minister’s words that this project of Kerala is a model for the whole of India is noteworthy. It gives every Malayali and Keralities a reason to be proud,” Rajeev said.

Kerala has been on the list of must-visit places in the country, and the water metro project will make it more attractive for tourists. 

At the event, the minister also launched the Kochi Water Metro website and handed the integrated metro card to the Kochi Mayor.

 A shot from inside the boat. An aerial view of the boats Azhikal

After the flag-off ceremony held at Ernakulam High Court, Minister P Rajeeve, Mayor M Anilkumar, Hibi Eden MP, MLA Maraya T J Vinod, K N Unnikrishnan, K J Maxy, K Babu, Anthony John, District Panchayat President Ullas Thomas, District Collector N S K Umesh, and people’s representatives of institutions also travelled in a boat. The commercial launch of the water metro service will be available on Wednesday on the High Court-Vypeen route and Thursday on the Vytilla-Kakkanad route.

In the first phase, the service will be from 7am to 8pm. During peak hours, there will be service on the routes at 15-minute intervals. The time will be revised after checking the number of passengers.

