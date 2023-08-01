Talking art; preserving past to restore our future

Jitha Karthikeyan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Restoration and recycling were part of our existence well before it became a fashion statement to be bounced around in scripted conversations. Textbooks were passed on through several generations until they disintegrated into unrecognisable tatters, the blank sheets of old notebooks were never spared and would be miraculously converted into freshly bound ones, outgrown dresses were handed over to the next legally eligible contestant in the family, biscuit tins became pre-Tupperware era storage devices — nothing was ever thrown away! Every household had a grandmother who was unofficially crowned the head of the restoration department.

Fast forward to life on Planet Earth now. The grand matriarchs have lost their ground while the Buy and Throw Immediately culture reigns. Though we lament about the scant regard given to money, fortunately, there are some things in life that are still considered repair worthy. Art is one such and any damage to an artwork, especially one that has survived the centuries is treated with seriousness and dedicated individuals are assigned the task of what is termed as ‘Art Restoration’.

Our country is a treasure house of art. Every stone in history was carved, and built structures were decorated with murals and frescoes, telling us tales of the times. Weather and other natural impediments have caused extensive damage to most of these works of art. Often exquisite paintings have been lost primarily due to human neglect and vandalism.

The famous Madurai Meenakshi Temple boasted of murals from the 16th and 17th centuries that depicted 64 stories called the Thiruvilayadal Puranam. These precious murals were almost lost thanks to an amateur attempt at cleaning them. Luckily, as they were copied on canvas by an enthusiastic artist, it helped to be a guideline when serious restoration work was taken up in 1996. After intense research and reading texts from the Thiruvilayadal, these paintings from the Naicker period were painstakingly recreated, using natural colours though humidity still remains a major issue.

Not every restoration undertaken by authorities has been carefully planned and handed over to experts. On several occasions, these national treasures have been whitewashed or sandblasted whenever a renovation of the complex was undertaken. Ancient murals found on the ceiling of the 8th century Trilokyanatha Jain temple at Thiruparutthikundram near Kancheepuram were handed over to artists unfamiliar with the conservation techniques employed for ancient art and consequently, the murals now don bright colours. This is a very common practice due to the ignorance of the deciding authorities. Sixteenth-century murals at Thiruvellarai were lost when they were callously whitewashed.

Conserving our heritage is vital to our understanding of the future too. With rising awareness and public demands, experts are slowly taking over restoration projects as they require not just skill but immense patience as well. These paintings are brilliant works of art that throw light on various aspects of our past, from the battles fought and the glories won to the ways of life in practice in ancient times. Let’s make a conscious effort to preserve and restore these remnants of our roots for generations to come.

