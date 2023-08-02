Home Cities Kochi

Aluva murder: Witnesses identify Alam

Ernakulam Rural police chief Vivek Kumar said that after the test identification parade, other procedures will be completed soon.

Published: 02nd August 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 12:15 PM

Asafak Alam being taken to the police station after a court in Kochi granted his custody for 10 days to the investigation team on Tuesday. (Photo | T P Sooraj)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Ernakulam rural police probing the rape and murder of a five-year-old in Aluva completed the test identification parade (TIP) of accused Asafak Alam on Tuesday.

The TIP was held at the Aluva sub-jail around 7 AM. Three key witnesses who had seen Alam and the victim together before the gruesome murder were called to jail. Five persons, including Alam, were lined up before each witness and all three of them identified Alam.

The procedure was completed within an hour. Ernakulam Rural police chief Vivek Kumar said other procedures will be completed soon. “The investigation is moving in the right direction. We are collecting and analysing evidence against the accused,” said the officer.

