Aluva murder: Witnesses identify Alam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam rural police probing the rape and murder of a five-year-old in Aluva completed the test identification parade (TIP) of accused Asafak Alam on Tuesday.

The TIP was held at the Aluva sub-jail around 7 AM. Three key witnesses who had seen Alam and the victim together before the gruesome murder were called to jail. Five persons, including Alam, were lined up before each witness and all three of them identified Alam.

The procedure was completed within an hour. Ernakulam Rural police chief Vivek Kumar said other procedures will be completed soon. “The investigation is moving in the right direction. We are collecting and analysing evidence against the accused,” said the officer.

