Kerala's visually impaired star gets World Games call 

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s a golden era of women’s cricket, especially in India, with several stars shining bright on the global stage. Adding to the sheen is yet another Malayali who has been picked to India’s first-ever women’s team for visually impaired cricketers.

Close on the heels of Minnu Mani making her international debut, 22-year-old Sandra Davis K is set to represent India at the World Games organised by the International Blind Sports Federation in Birmingham from August 18 to 27.

“I am super-excited to be a part of the 16-member squad; it’s a dream come true,” smiles the Thrissur native, who has only 20 per cent vision. “We have a training camp in Bengaluru, starting on August 8.

Each of us has been practising individually for this big moment. My family has been a great support, accompanying me while I train.”

A second-year BEd student at NSS Training College in Ottapalam, Sandra was determined to become a sportsperson from a young age. “Usually, visually impaired students tend to opt more for art and cultural activities; only a few participate in sports events,” she notes.

“I, however, was adamant about venturing into sports. I wanted to defy the notion that the blind were only capable of pursuing art.” Interestingly, Sandra got hooked on cricket after she played a match with a group of boys while studying at the School for the Blind in Aluva.

“The journey began there,” she says. “After finishing school, I joined the Cricket Association for the Blind in Kerala and, eventually, became the captain of the state blind women’s cricket team. I can’t explain how much the game has boosted my confidence.”

KOCHI: It’s a golden era of women’s cricket, especially in India, with several stars shining bright on the global stage. Adding to the sheen is yet another Malayali who has been picked to India’s first-ever women’s team for visually impaired cricketers. Close on the heels of Minnu Mani making her international debut, 22-year-old Sandra Davis K is set to represent India at the World Games organised by the International Blind Sports Federation in Birmingham from August 18 to 27. “I am super-excited to be a part of the 16-member squad; it’s a dream come true,” smiles the Thrissur native, who has only 20 per cent vision. “We have a training camp in Bengaluru, starting on August 8.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Each of us has been practising individually for this big moment. My family has been a great support, accompanying me while I train.” A second-year BEd student at NSS Training College in Ottapalam, Sandra was determined to become a sportsperson from a young age. “Usually, visually impaired students tend to opt more for art and cultural activities; only a few participate in sports events,” she notes. “I, however, was adamant about venturing into sports. I wanted to defy the notion that the blind were only capable of pursuing art.” Interestingly, Sandra got hooked on cricket after she played a match with a group of boys while studying at the School for the Blind in Aluva. “The journey began there,” she says. “After finishing school, I joined the Cricket Association for the Blind in Kerala and, eventually, became the captain of the state blind women’s cricket team. I can’t explain how much the game has boosted my confidence.”