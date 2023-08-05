Home Cities Kochi

Kerala's visually impaired star gets World Games call 

A second-year BEd student at NSS Training College in Ottapalam, Sandra was determined to become a sportsperson from a young age.

Published: 05th August 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Sandra Davis K. (Photo | Express)

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI:  It’s a golden era of women’s cricket, especially in India, with several stars shining bright on the global stage. Adding to the sheen is yet another Malayali who has been picked to India’s first-ever women’s team for visually impaired cricketers. 

Close on the heels of Minnu Mani making her international debut, 22-year-old Sandra Davis K is set to represent India at the World Games organised by the International Blind Sports Federation in Birmingham from August 18 to 27.

“I am super-excited to be a part of the 16-member squad; it’s a dream come true,” smiles the Thrissur native, who has only 20 per cent vision. “We have a training camp in Bengaluru, starting on August 8.

Each of us has been practising individually for this big moment. My family has been a great support, accompanying me while I train.” 

A second-year BEd student at NSS Training College in Ottapalam, Sandra was determined to become a sportsperson from a young age. “Usually, visually impaired students tend to opt more for art and cultural activities; only a few participate in sports events,” she notes. 

“I, however, was adamant about venturing into sports. I wanted to defy the notion that the blind were only capable of pursuing art.” Interestingly, Sandra got hooked on cricket after she played a match with a group of boys while studying at the School for the Blind in Aluva. 

“The journey began there,” she says.  “After finishing school, I joined the Cricket Association for the Blind in Kerala and, eventually, became the captain of the state blind women’s cricket team. I can’t explain how much the game has boosted my confidence.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cricket International Blind Sports Federation World Games
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp