Identifying learning disabilities

Dr Sailaja Sreejith

KOCHI: Every child has trouble with their homework from time to time. However, if they struggle with a certain area of learning consistently such as reading, writing or maths, it might indicate a learning disorder. But unaware of symptoms, parents and teachers might label them as slow or lazy.

One such learning disorder is called Specific Learning Disorder (SLD). It is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders affecting 5 to 10 per cent of children worldwide with academic and psychosocial consequences. As per studies so far, boys are two to three times more affected by SLD than girls.

Children with SLD often struggle to acquire academic skills such as reading, writing, and calculations despite having normal intelligence and adequate opportunity to study. The affected academic skills will be substantially below those expected for the age, and cause significant interference with academic or occupational performance however, apart from academic skills, the child is at par with his peers.

Children are diagnosed with SLD either because of their below-average scholastic performance or due to secondary psychological effects of difficulty in learning. As they have normal IQs and lack only a narrow range of skills, they are not easily identified initially. Also, it is important to remember that many children will have more than one type of SLD.

Early identification

Preschoolers: A preschool child with SLD often has several related early signs such as slow acquisition of vocabulary, pronunciations problems, struggles to learn the connection between letters and sounds, trouble in learning numbers, colours, shapes, etc.

Primary school: Trouble learning the connection between letters and sounds. Unable to blend sounds to make words and confuses basic words when reading. Trouble learning basic math concepts, difficulty telling time and remembering sequences.

Middle and high school: Students’ academic performance deteriorates as load increases. They might rely on rote memorisation to compensate for poor understanding. Also, they may seem intelligent but do poorly in academics. They might be good at everything else except studies. Also might show unexplained behavioural problems.

Types of learning difficulties

Dyslexia: This reading disability is very common, accounting for at least 80% of all LDs. Difficulties include slow reading, reading word by word, constantly losing place, missing outlines or reading the same line again

Dyscalculia: It is generally characterised by difficulty in learning or understanding mathematical facts. A student with an arithmetic disorder might have difficulty with number sense, in understanding arithmetic calculations and operations

Dysgraphia: Generally characterised by distorted writing despite thorough instruction. They might have fine motor difficulties such as trouble holding the pencil correctly

Comorbidities

Children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Autism spectrum disorder, communication disorders, and developmental coordination disorders can have associated learning disorders.

Mental health issues like anxiety, depression and disruptive mood disorders are common among them. Many of these children may face bullying and peer rejection at schools. They may have poor self-esteem, try to avoid school, and become school dropouts.

Diagnosis

Learning disabilities can only be diagnosed after children start formal schooling. It can be diagnosed any time afterwards provided the onset is in the early years. Vision and hearing problems should be ruled out. Formal IQ tests should be done to assess the intellectual level of the child. A clinical psychologist may test the child on some standardised tests for IQ and psychoeducational tests to establish patterns of learning difficulties in reading, writing, and mathematics.

Remedial education

Remedial education includes educational assessment of children to identify their learning style, strengths and weaknesses and developing an individualised education program (IEP) by setting short-term and long-term goals. Interventions should focus on developing and strengthening basic skills.

Multi-Sensory Teaching

The visual, Auditory, Kinesthetic, Tactile (VAKT) model of multisensory teaching helps enhance memory and uplift emotional, physical and societal dimensions. Teachers can use multimedia presentations. Also, it is important for the children to ‘think’ for themselves to develop higher cognitive functioning. These interventions help the children to complete school successfully and grow into confident, motivated individuals.

Changes needed

Concept of multiple intelligence needs to be highlighted. Students with LD can be poor in academic intelligence but may be better in other domains. Accommodations and modifications of the curriculum are essential for this.

Accommodations would include classroom alterations such as seating the child in front, individualising assignments and alterations in examinations

National educational boards ICSE and CBSE have granted the following concessions to children with LD in the exams. a) One hour or 25 per cent extra time in public exams; (b) No mark reduction for grammar and spelling mistakes; (c) Use of calculator in maths exam; (d) Exemption from writing one language exam; (e) Use of scribe or typing answers on a computer; (f) 20 per cent grace marks. SLD is a lifelong condition, children do not grow out of SLD. However, their reading, writing, and mathematics abilities will improve with the help of various therapies

Mind & body

The writer is a senior consultant and developmental paediatrician at RAINBOW (Child Development Centre), Ananthapuri Hospitals and Research Institute



