Malayali students raring to rove on Mars

CUSAT has emerged as the only one from south India to secure a spot in the European Rover Challenge.

Published: 09th August 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Cusat students with a concept-stage model of the rover.

By Sreejith M R
Express News Service

KOCHI:   In a remarkable achievement, a team from Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has emerged as the only one from south India to secure a spot in the European Rover Challenge, a coveted annual event that gathers the brightest minds in robotics and engineering from across the globe.
Among the three contenders from the country, Cusat’s Team Horizon will create and develop a Mars rover, a cutting-edge creation designed by the team’s engineers and researchers.

“Each member brings a unique blend of talent and expertise to the table, covering a diverse range of engineering disciplines, including mechanical, electrical, computer science, and more,” explains Team Horizon leader Muhammed Siyad P, who hails from Malappuram. 

Having participated in the rover challenge since its 2019 edition, this will be Team Horizon’s second appearance in the global finals. Ten representatives from the team – which has about 25 members – are set to travel to Poland in September for the finals. A 75kg rover that is nearing completion will also board the flight with them.

“The primary objective of the rover is to navigate the challenging Martian landscape, conduct experiments, gather vital data, and demonstrate the potential for human settlement on the red planet,” gushes Horizon’s mech wing member Ashique Ajay M, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram.

Graphic model of the rover that will be presented in Poland.

Palakkad native Malavika S, who handles the team’s marketing, chips in that the selection for the finals was based on a comprehensive rover proposal showcasing its capabilities, along with a design report. 
“The estimated project cost is about `15 lakh. We received some funding assistance from Cusat, and are utilsing the Kerala Startup Mission labs for the project. We, however, are looking for more support. Our team is determined to make India proud on the global stage,” she adds.  

Horizon’s media head Jishnu M M, of Kochi, says the primary objective of the team, which was conceived in 2016, is spreading knowledge and skills. “We have already conducted some industry-level skill workshops with 150 students from 15 campuses across India,” he highlights. 

“Every year, as members pass out, fresh talent from the Cusat campus is inducted through rounds of interview and skill tests. We make them capable for the upcoming competitions and upholding Team Horizon’s legacy.”

