Enjoy backwater cruise at Rs 999; KSINC’s service to begin on Sunday

KOCHI: Now you can spend a full day on a cruise boat exploring the backwaters of Kochi, Alappuzha, and Kottayam along with delectable meals and refreshments for just Rs 999. The Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd (KSINC) has come up with a budget-friendly cruise boat trip as an Onam gift. The trip on the 80-seater Michelle, a twin-engine boat, from Marine Drive, Kochi, to Palaikkari Matsyafed Fish Farm, on the Ernakulam-Kottayam border, will commence at 10am on Sunday.

“This may be the first cruise that will connect three districts’ backwaters in a day at an affordable rate. The trip which starts from the KSINC boat jetty will cover Cochin Shipyard, Thevara, Edakkochi, Aroor, Panavally, Perumbalam, Poothotta, and Palaikkari. After lunch and kayaking at Matsyafed Fish Farm, the boat will return to its original destination by evening,” said George Ajay, superintendent, KSINC.

Along with the support of a guide, the KSINC will provide an entertainment programme for travellers to make the trip memorable. “A music programme will be arranged as part of the trip. The passengers will get the opportunity to experience kayaking and a ride on a country boat arranged at the facility of Matsyafed for free. Along with refreshments, we have also arranged delicious meals for the passengers,” he said.

The boat can accommodate nearly 80 passengers on a trip. Those who want to book a trip can do so by dialling the 24X7 customer care numbers: 9846211143 or 9744601234.“Our plan is to conduct the trip during weekends. If we have more inquiries, more trips will be added. The integration of KSINC’s website http://www.mycruise.kerala.gov.in/ is going on. Once it’s completed, the public can book the tickets online. Most probably, the facility will be available by next month itself,” George said.

