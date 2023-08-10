Final take: Siddique Ismail, goodbye to a beloved industry icon

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A huge crowd gathered at the Regional Sports Centre in Kadavanthra, Kochi, where filmmaker Siddique Ismail’s mortal remains were kept for last respects on Wednesday morning. It was not just the bigwigs of Malayalam cinema who arrived to bid goodbye to a beloved industry icon. A lot of common people, too, gathered. And they were genuinely sullen.

After all, Siddique, along with his longtime buddy Lal, was a common man’s filmmaker. Most of the duo’s films made a special connection with the masses. They operated on a magic wavelength.It was not just about comedy. Their films were well-woven with so many layers – humour, drama, social commentary, sentiments, romance, action and, not to forget, mellifluous music. Everything is in the right place, the right measure. A complete package.

Mathai chettan, Appukuttan, K J Joseph, Aanapparayil Achamma, Anjooran, Lasar ilayappan, Appukuttan, Kannas and Kadalas... each character, their dialogues, and mannerisms are still part of the everyday interactions of Malayalis. Most of the scenes remain etched. That’s called leaving an indelible mark. Siddique leaves behind a unique signature – one that brings an effortless smile to people’s faces.

