Kalabhavan diaries: For old-timers, the memories of their association with Siddique are endless

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It is well-known that Siddique-Lal, like many other stars, were gifts to Malayalis from the late Fr Abel Periyappuram aka Abel Achan who headed Cochin Kalabhavan. He had spotted Siddique’s brimming talent and gave him a spot in Kalabhavan’s iconic six-member ‘Mimics Parade’ troupe.

“Even before Mimics Parade, Siddique, Lal, and I used to perform at various events,” recalls a crestfallen

K S Prasad, artist and current secretary of Kalabhavan School of Performing Arts. “Our friendship spans four decades. Mimics Parade was like family.”

Notably, it was Siddique who renamed the troupe ‘Mimics Parade’, originally known as ‘Mimics Eve’. “Initially, when mimicry used to be performed at Kalabhavan shows as fillers between the prime programmes, we never followed any structure,” Prasad continues.“It was Siddique and Lal who brought a sense of order and format to our shows.”

Unlike most of the others, Siddique aspired to become a filmmaker, not an actor. “In fact, he used to discuss the ‘Ramji Rao Speaking’ thread and other story ideas back in those days,” recalls Prasad.

He highlights that Siddique always maintained a “positive” reputation. “He never lost his cool or spoke rudely. Considering his soft nature and constant efforts to connect with the audience, he can be called the Oommen Chandy of Malayalam cinema,” remarks Prasad.

Lal and Siddique

The Bachchan incident

For Kalabhavan old-timers, the memories of their association with Siddique are endless. Kalabhavan Rahman, one of the initial six members of Mimics Parade, reveals he shared a bond with Siddique, right from his college days.“He was one of the best comedians in the Mimics Parade. He had an innate sense of humour. He was someone who had the perfect comeback and dialogues for every situation,” Rahman smiles.

“We once did a show in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan was present near the venue. I mustered courage and spoke to him. After that, everyone except Siddique, praised me. When Lal prodded Siddique, he replied: ‘I was more concerned about how to take Rahman’s body back home after Bachchan’s bodyguards knock him out.’”

For all his sweetness, Rahman remembers, Siddique was a perfectionist who would never tolerate laziness.

“However, he was kind and would go out of his way to support those who struggled professionally. That is something the film fraternity will miss,” he says.

The entry point

The Siddique-Lal duo stepped out from Kalabhavan in 1984, when they got an opportunity to assist director Fazil. Actor Mammootty played a pivotal role in introducing Fazil to the duo. “Mammootty used to attend Mimics Parade shows. At one such event in Alappuzha, he brought Fazil along. After the performance, Fazil commended us,” recalled Lal in an interview with TNIE. “During this interaction, Kalabhavan Ansar told Fazil that Siddique and I had some interesting stories for a film. Fazil invited us to his house for discussion. That paved the way for our entry as assistant directors.”

