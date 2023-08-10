Home Cities Kochi

Woman stabbed to death by male friend in hotel room in Kaloor

The victim's friend and caretaker of the hotel, Naushad, 30, a resident of Kozhikode, was taken into custody by the Ernakulam North police.

Published: 10th August 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

The OYO hotel where the murder took place

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 22-year-old woman was murdered by her male friend in an OYO hotel room at Pottakkuzhi near Kaloor on Wednesday night.The deceased is Reshma, a resident of Changanassery. Her friend and caretaker of the hotel, Naushad, 30, a resident of Kozhikode, was taken into custody by the Ernakulam North police. The woman, who suffered deep injuries on the neck, was declared dead at a private hospital near Kaloor.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm at Kaipillai Residency OYO hotel, where Naushad has been working as a caretaker for several years.“Naushad and Reshma got acquainted through social media. The victim came to the hotel to meet Naushad. However, both entered into an argument inside the hotel room. During the argument, Naushad stabbed her using a kitchen knife all over her body,” said the police.

Meanwhile, an employee of the hotel noticed the attack and informed the control room. “The reason for the murder is not clear. A deep wound suffered on the right neck is suspected to be the cause of death,” the officer added. Police said an autopsy will be conducted on Thursday morning, and the body will be handed over to her family members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp