Woman stabbed to death by male friend in hotel room in Kaloor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 22-year-old woman was murdered by her male friend in an OYO hotel room at Pottakkuzhi near Kaloor on Wednesday night.The deceased is Reshma, a resident of Changanassery. Her friend and caretaker of the hotel, Naushad, 30, a resident of Kozhikode, was taken into custody by the Ernakulam North police. The woman, who suffered deep injuries on the neck, was declared dead at a private hospital near Kaloor.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm at Kaipillai Residency OYO hotel, where Naushad has been working as a caretaker for several years.“Naushad and Reshma got acquainted through social media. The victim came to the hotel to meet Naushad. However, both entered into an argument inside the hotel room. During the argument, Naushad stabbed her using a kitchen knife all over her body,” said the police.

Meanwhile, an employee of the hotel noticed the attack and informed the control room. “The reason for the murder is not clear. A deep wound suffered on the right neck is suspected to be the cause of death,” the officer added. Police said an autopsy will be conducted on Thursday morning, and the body will be handed over to her family members.

