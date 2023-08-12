Home Cities Kochi

Boeing officials visit Kochi firm; may source components for its aircraft

As per reports, the US planemaker sources over $1 billion from India, and two-thirds of that  is from manufacturing. 

Published: 12th August 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

Compaero India founders with employees

Compaero India founders with employees

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a boost to the ‘Make in Kerala’ initiative, a team from US multinational aviation major Boeing visited Kochi-based  Compaero India to explore sourcing of critical components for its aircraft from the local company. Compaero India, founded in 2017 by  Ranjith Thomas Cyriac and his US partner Robert Small, specialises in the design and testing of components for the aerospace and defence industries. “Boeing officials from its headquarters in the US and its Bengaluru office have come to discuss sourcing  components from us,” said Ranjith, the managing director of Compaero India. 

“They have identified the areas to collaborate, and the  talks are in the initial stages. Boeing has asked us to initiate the paperwork,” he told TNIE. Compaero India, which has a turnover of  Rs 5 crore and employs 20 people at its Kochi unit, has customers in Finland, Norway, Italy, and Israel. If the Boeing deal is  clinched, it will become the first company in Kerala to supply critical components to the US multinational giant.

Ranjith, who began his career as a design engineer at the military  aerospace division of FCI-OEN at Kochi in 2002 after completing his engineering from Regional Engineering College, Jaipur (now NIT,  Jaipur), has a 51% stake in Compaero India, while his US partner Robert owns the remaining 49%. When the military aerospace division  of FCI-OEN was acquired by Souriau, a French company, he continued there until 2016 as senior manager (development & design). He quit  and joined Compaero Inc., the US company when Souriau India shifted operations from Kochi to Coimbatore.

Boeing has been increasing its  sourcing from India in recent years. As per reports, the US planemaker sources over $1 billion from India, and two-thirds of that  is from manufacturing. 

According to the Boeing website, “Over 300 Indian suppliers are manufacturing critical systems and components,  including aerostructures, wire harnesses, avionics mission systems, and ground support equipment, for some of  Boeing’s most advanced commercial and defence aircraft”.

“Design is the most critical aspect of our industry. We design almost all  products for Compaero Inc., USA. Our strength is design. We have experienced engineers and design engineers, who have the skill and  capability to meet global standards,” Renjith said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Make in Kerala Compaero India
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp