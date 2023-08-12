Boeing officials visit Kochi firm; may source components for its aircraft

Rajesh Abraham By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a boost to the ‘Make in Kerala’ initiative, a team from US multinational aviation major Boeing visited Kochi-based Compaero India to explore sourcing of critical components for its aircraft from the local company. Compaero India, founded in 2017 by Ranjith Thomas Cyriac and his US partner Robert Small, specialises in the design and testing of components for the aerospace and defence industries. “Boeing officials from its headquarters in the US and its Bengaluru office have come to discuss sourcing components from us,” said Ranjith, the managing director of Compaero India.

“They have identified the areas to collaborate, and the talks are in the initial stages. Boeing has asked us to initiate the paperwork,” he told TNIE. Compaero India, which has a turnover of Rs 5 crore and employs 20 people at its Kochi unit, has customers in Finland, Norway, Italy, and Israel. If the Boeing deal is clinched, it will become the first company in Kerala to supply critical components to the US multinational giant.

Ranjith, who began his career as a design engineer at the military aerospace division of FCI-OEN at Kochi in 2002 after completing his engineering from Regional Engineering College, Jaipur (now NIT, Jaipur), has a 51% stake in Compaero India, while his US partner Robert owns the remaining 49%. When the military aerospace division of FCI-OEN was acquired by Souriau, a French company, he continued there until 2016 as senior manager (development & design). He quit and joined Compaero Inc., the US company when Souriau India shifted operations from Kochi to Coimbatore.

Boeing has been increasing its sourcing from India in recent years. As per reports, the US planemaker sources over $1 billion from India, and two-thirds of that is from manufacturing.

According to the Boeing website, “Over 300 Indian suppliers are manufacturing critical systems and components, including aerostructures, wire harnesses, avionics mission systems, and ground support equipment, for some of Boeing’s most advanced commercial and defence aircraft”.

“Design is the most critical aspect of our industry. We design almost all products for Compaero Inc., USA. Our strength is design. We have experienced engineers and design engineers, who have the skill and capability to meet global standards,” Renjith said.

