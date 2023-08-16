Six arrested for assaulting staff of fuel station in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kalamassery police arrested six people on Tuesday for brutally assaulting two petrol pump employees at the BPCL pump in Koonamthai. Muhammad Suhail of Nedumbassery, Kalamassery natives Vishwajith and Binshad, Muhammad Aslam of Malappuram, Vishnu of Aluva, and Rifas of Varappuzha have been arrested for assaulting staff Ajith V S of Ranni, Pathanamthitta, and Nivedan Naik of Odisha.

The assault took place around 11 PM on Monday when the six persons went to the petrol pump in a car to refill CNG. They assaulted the staff when one of the employees asked them to get out of the car as part of safety precautions during refilling CNG.

“A complaint was lodged with the police after the clash. We asked the six persons to come to the police station for interrogation, but they did not turn up,” a police officer said.

The officers said the assault was a fallout of the employees approaching police against the accused following a verbal duel last week. “The attack was in retaliation to the argument that took place on August 11,” said the officer.

An officer with the Kalamassery police station said one of the accused pushed Ajith to the ground. “When he attempted to stand, the accused attacked him with a car jack. Nivedan was punched in the face, resulting in injury to his eyes. They also kicked Ajith and tried to pour petrol on him. They fled after the assault. Ajith and Nivedan were rushed to a private hospital in Edappally where they are being treated at present,” said the officer.

Following an intimation from the hospital, the police visited the victims and recorded their statements, based on which a case was registered. The police checked CCTV camera footage and identified the accused persons. By Tuesday morning, all of them were taken into custody and their arrests recorded.

The police have found that some of the accused have criminal antecedents. They are also suspected of abusing drugs. A court remanded the six in judicial custody.

KOCHI: Kalamassery police arrested six people on Tuesday for brutally assaulting two petrol pump employees at the BPCL pump in Koonamthai. Muhammad Suhail of Nedumbassery, Kalamassery natives Vishwajith and Binshad, Muhammad Aslam of Malappuram, Vishnu of Aluva, and Rifas of Varappuzha have been arrested for assaulting staff Ajith V S of Ranni, Pathanamthitta, and Nivedan Naik of Odisha. The assault took place around 11 PM on Monday when the six persons went to the petrol pump in a car to refill CNG. They assaulted the staff when one of the employees asked them to get out of the car as part of safety precautions during refilling CNG. “A complaint was lodged with the police after the clash. We asked the six persons to come to the police station for interrogation, but they did not turn up,” a police officer said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The officers said the assault was a fallout of the employees approaching police against the accused following a verbal duel last week. “The attack was in retaliation to the argument that took place on August 11,” said the officer. An officer with the Kalamassery police station said one of the accused pushed Ajith to the ground. “When he attempted to stand, the accused attacked him with a car jack. Nivedan was punched in the face, resulting in injury to his eyes. They also kicked Ajith and tried to pour petrol on him. They fled after the assault. Ajith and Nivedan were rushed to a private hospital in Edappally where they are being treated at present,” said the officer. Following an intimation from the hospital, the police visited the victims and recorded their statements, based on which a case was registered. The police checked CCTV camera footage and identified the accused persons. By Tuesday morning, all of them were taken into custody and their arrests recorded. The police have found that some of the accused have criminal antecedents. They are also suspected of abusing drugs. A court remanded the six in judicial custody.