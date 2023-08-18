Home Cities Kochi

Laity forum seeks deportation of Archbishop Cyril Vasil for violation of visa norms

The forum of the laity, opposing the implementation of the Unified Holy Mass, sent letters inviting their attention to the unlawful acts carried out by Archbishop Cyril Vasil.

Published: 18th August 2023

Police officers make a human shield to protect papal delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil from protesters when he entered Ernakulam St Mary’s Basilica on August 14. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Objecting to papal delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil’s action of forcefully entering St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica and offering prayers, the Athmeeya Munnettam sought the intervention of the President, the prime minister, the Union home minister and external affairs minister. 

The letter accuses the Catholic Churches in India of pandering to the directives and power of the head of an alien nation as its supreme authority under the guise of canon law. According to the letter, Syro Malabar Church, in a meeting held in June 2023 sought foreign intervention from the head of the State of Vatican City to intervene and appoint his representative to facilitate the administration of the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly.

“It is an entity recognised under Section 12A of the Income Tax Act. All churches in India are a trust which has been recognised as such by the Government of India. Hence, the papal delegate, who is a foreigner, has no authority to interfere in the administration of these churches,” said Shyju Antony, a member of the forum.

In the letter, the forum pointed out that any act done by Archbishop Vasil in the execution of his mandate against the citizens of India is to be considered external interference or aggression. “In such a case, Archbishop Vasil is liable to be prosecuted in India,” said the letter. 

