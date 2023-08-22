Home Cities Kochi

Kerala youngsters become fans of Khadi

A wide variety of Onam collections have been stacked up at the Khadi Grama Soubhagya outlet in Kaloor, with an emphasis on attracting the youth.

Three-floor Khadi outlet at Kaloor recently got a revamp.

By Parvana K B
Express News Service

KOCHI:   In a welcome trend, khadi is seeing more takers these days. Changing with the times, the Khadi Grama Soubhagya outlet in Kaloor got an Independence Day facelift with a refurbished showroom, spanning 2,600sq.ft across three floors.

A wide variety of Onam collections have been stacked up, with an emphasis on attracting the youth. “Many youngsters have now become Khadi fans. Even college students are now coming looking for tops, kurtas and material,” says outlet in-charge Lateesh Kumar. “Our sales have doubled over the past year.”

Notably, the Khadi Board has announced a 30 per cent Onam rebate till August 28. “This year, we are also giving away lucky draw coupons for every purchase worth Rs 1,000 and above,” says Lateesh. “The first prize is a Tata Tiago car,  while the runner-up will get an Ola e-scooter. The second runner-up will get a gold coin.” 

Lateesh is upbeat about the outlet’s prospects. “The khadi industry is evolving,” he says. “We will gradually introduce more services such as designing, dry-cleaning and stitching.”

