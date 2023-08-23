Four priests stage hunger strike at Syro-Malabar HQ

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dramatic events unfolded at Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad, the headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church, on Tuesday when four priests opposing the Unified Holy Mass tried to stage a sit-in and hunger strike. They were removed with the help of the police.

Fr Antony Vadakekkara, the Syro-Malabar PRO and secretary of the media commission, said Archbishop Mar Cyril Vasil, the papal delegate for Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy, had invited Fr Kuriakose Mundadan and Fr Sebastian Thalian to Mount St Thomas for a meeting. “They were accompanied by Fr Rajan Punnackal and Fr Sajo Padayati,” he said.

However, after the meeting, the priests allegedly refused to leave the premises and decided to launch an impromptu agitation. “After meeting the papal delegate, the priests stayed back in the parlour and refused to leave. They then announced the launch of a hunger strike on social media platforms. Following this, the Church officials contacted the police,” Fr Antony said. He said the police removed the priests from the premises. “The priests were told that they couldn’t be allowed to stage a hunger strike as it will disturb the peaceful functioning of the curia and the Synod,” he said.

Hearing about the priests’ detainment, several priests and members of the laity marched to the Thrikkakara Minor Seminary. The group forced Fr Paul Madden, the rector of the seminary, to come out of the institution and accused him of being a crony of Apostolic Administrator Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath.

Fr Jose Vailikodath, PRO of the Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi, said that the actions of the archbishop were a direct challenge to the court which is considering a petition filed against the authority of the papal delegate. “The matter is sub-judice,” he said. The group then arrived at the archbishop’s House and forced the members of the Curia to resign, alleging were mere puppets in the hands of the apostolic administrator.

Seeking justice for young priests, says Fr Mundadan

In a statement, Fr Kuriakose Mundadan said they decided to launch the agitation seeking justice for the four young priests against whom the Apostolic Administrator Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath has initiated action.

He said the four young priests of Thrikkakara Minor Seminary of the Archeparchy faced the wrath of the archbishop for refusing to stick to the papal delegate’s letter that directed them to implement the Unified Holy Mass. “The action against them needs to be withdrawn. It can be considered as against the entire Archeparchy where public-facing Holy Mass is celebrated predominantly,” he said.

KOCHI: Dramatic events unfolded at Mount St Thomas in Kakkanad, the headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church, on Tuesday when four priests opposing the Unified Holy Mass tried to stage a sit-in and hunger strike. They were removed with the help of the police. Fr Antony Vadakekkara, the Syro-Malabar PRO and secretary of the media commission, said Archbishop Mar Cyril Vasil, the papal delegate for Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy, had invited Fr Kuriakose Mundadan and Fr Sebastian Thalian to Mount St Thomas for a meeting. “They were accompanied by Fr Rajan Punnackal and Fr Sajo Padayati,” he said. However, after the meeting, the priests allegedly refused to leave the premises and decided to launch an impromptu agitation. “After meeting the papal delegate, the priests stayed back in the parlour and refused to leave. They then announced the launch of a hunger strike on social media platforms. Following this, the Church officials contacted the police,” Fr Antony said. He said the police removed the priests from the premises. “The priests were told that they couldn’t be allowed to stage a hunger strike as it will disturb the peaceful functioning of the curia and the Synod,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Hearing about the priests’ detainment, several priests and members of the laity marched to the Thrikkakara Minor Seminary. The group forced Fr Paul Madden, the rector of the seminary, to come out of the institution and accused him of being a crony of Apostolic Administrator Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath. Fr Jose Vailikodath, PRO of the Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi, said that the actions of the archbishop were a direct challenge to the court which is considering a petition filed against the authority of the papal delegate. “The matter is sub-judice,” he said. The group then arrived at the archbishop’s House and forced the members of the Curia to resign, alleging were mere puppets in the hands of the apostolic administrator. Seeking justice for young priests, says Fr Mundadan In a statement, Fr Kuriakose Mundadan said they decided to launch the agitation seeking justice for the four young priests against whom the Apostolic Administrator Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath has initiated action. He said the four young priests of Thrikkakara Minor Seminary of the Archeparchy faced the wrath of the archbishop for refusing to stick to the papal delegate’s letter that directed them to implement the Unified Holy Mass. “The action against them needs to be withdrawn. It can be considered as against the entire Archeparchy where public-facing Holy Mass is celebrated predominantly,” he said.