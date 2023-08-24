Parappuram-Vallamkadavu bridge opens for traffic today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Parappuram-Vallamkadavu bridge across the Periyar River will be opened for traffic on Thursday. The opening of the bridge will come as a boon for those travelling from the Idukki and Kottayam districts to the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery.

According to Sijo Chowaran, a block panchayat member, the opening of the bridge will reduce the travel distance to Nedumbassery by 10 km. “Earlier, people going to Nedumbassery from districts like Kottayam had to take a roundabout route to Vallam. This led to an increase in the number of vehicles on the roads towards Kalady town. The old and narrow Sree Sankara Bridge also made matters worse,” he said.

But now, the bridge provides a direct connection to Vallam from Parappuram, he added. With the opening of the Parappuram-Vallamkadavu Bridge, people travelling from Perumbavoor and Muvattupuzha to Nedumbassery Airport and Ernakulam via Aluva will have easy access to the airport. “Likewise, the residents of Kanjoor and Sreemoolanagaram and travellers coming through Desam can easily go to Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha and the eastern region,” said Eldose Kunnapally, MLA. The MLA said the long-standing dream of the public is coming true.

The cost of construction of the bridge was Rs 23 crore, and Rs 3 crore was spent for laying the approach road. Constructed in nine spans of 32.162 m, the length of the bridge is 289.458 m. The width of the bridge is 11.23 m including 7.5 m for vehicles and 1.5 m for footpath on both sides. The superstructure of the bridge consists of prestressed RC slabs over a 6.5 m diameter well foundation. Approach roads have been constructed 200 m on the Vallam side and 50 m on Parappuram side.

According to him, the work on the bridge began in 2016. “But the work got delayed many times due to floods and the withdrawal of the company that originally took the contract,” he added. The Parappuram-Vallamkadavu Bridge will serve as a bypass for the Kalady Sreesankara Bridge and Kaladi town, the most congested area on MC Road.

