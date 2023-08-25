Six students told to apologise for ridiculing visually-impaired professor in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The six students, including a KSU leader, involved in ridiculing a visually impaired teacher at Maharaja’s College in Kochi will have to tender an apology to the professor in the presence of the college governing council members and parents. The decision was taken at the college governing council meeting held on Wednesday.

C U Priyesh, an assistant professor with the Department of Political Science, was insulted in the classroom while he was imparting lessons to the final year BA Political Science students. “The teacher sought disciplinary action against the students as they should realise and rectify their mistake. The venue and other details will be decided later as the college is now closed for Onam holidays,” said a teacher.

As per the complaint lodged by Priyesh, C A Mohammed Fazil, KSU unit vice-president, V Ragesh, N R Priyatha, M Aditya, Nandana Sagar and Fathima Naflam, allegedly misbehaved in the classroom during the lecture and shared a video of the incident on social media.

Priyesh sought action against the students to the college governing council. Subsequently, the college management constituted an internal committee to inquire into the matter as there was widespread demand from various quarters calling for strict action against the students.

Later, the students were suspended from the institution. The committee, which began its investigation last week, submitted its report on Wednesday.

The video shows some students idling around during the lecture. One female student is seen moving a chair while a male student is seen smirking right behind the professor. Though the college had lodged a complaint against the students at the Central police station, the teacher did not want to press charges.

