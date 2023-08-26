Unified Mass: Synod forms bishops’ panel to break deadlock

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 31st Bishops’ Synod of Syro Malabar Church formed a nine-member committee of Bishops, making known its willingness to continue dialogues to resolve the crisis in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy.

In a statement, the Synod said it had been striving for a unified way of offering Holy Mass. “In the Syro-Malabar Church, except for the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly, a unified method of offering the Holy Qurbana has been implemented. Efforts were made at various levels to resolve the crisis in the archeparchy, but there was not much progress,” said the statement.

As a last resort, Pope Francis appointed Archbishop Cyril Vasil as the papal delegate. “But the papal delegate had to deal with the arrogance of priests opposing the Unified Holy Mass. We sincerely hope none of you lose the communion of our mother, the Holy Catholic Church. This is a very sad situation. To this end, you should inform the Holy See of your readiness to implement, at least step by step, the uniform method of offering the Holy Mass as decided by the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church, approved by the Office for the Eastern Churches and exhorted by the Pope,” said the Synod.

MEMBERS

Mar Bosco Puthur (convener), Archbishop Mar Mathew Moolakkatt, Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany, Archbishop Mar Kuriakose Bharanikulangara, Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath, Mar George Madathikandathil, Mar Jose Chittooparambil CMI, Mar Ephrem Narikulam and Mar Jose Puthanveetil

Synod’s suggestions

As the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly is currently under the papal delegate and Apostolic Administrator, any proposal for redress can only be implemented with the approval of the Holy Father through the papal delegate

The priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy should be prepared to follow the exhortation given by Pope Francis in his letter dated March 25, 2022, regarding the implementation of the uniform offering of the Holy Eucharist

As part of the gradual implementation of the unified liturgy, it should be introduced in cathedral basilicas, training centres, monastic houses and pilgrimage centres

Parishes desiring a specific time for formation to implement the uniform liturgy must obtain a canonical dispensation (CCEO 1538)

